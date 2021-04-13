Workshop Supervisor at Pacific Freight Management PNG Ltd

Workshop Supervisors – Lae Papua New Guinea

DATE POSTED: 29/03/2021

LOCATION: LAE, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

WORK TYPE: Shift Supervisors

Do you want to work in a diverse and dynamic environment?

Do you want to join an Organisation that is a leading innovator in the International Freight industry?

Have you got the drive to play a role in leading our business into the future?

Who are you? As part of the Lae workshop team, you have experience as a Master Diagnostic Auto Electrician managing a large workshop team in the Transport and Logistics Sector. Meeting challenges head-on in a harsh environment, you are an honest, reliable self-starter who is prepared to strive for operational efficiencies and is happy with working as part of a large and dynamic team.

Reporting to the Lae Workshop Manager, you will be responsible for;

Leading a Team of workshop staff and others as required

Thorough knowledge of heavy vehicles (diesel trucks)

Delegate and supervise your team to get the job completed

Ensure all documentation is completed and returned for costing in a timely manner

Highly safety focused at all times and take a personal responsibility for the safety of others

Staff mentoring and training

Enforcing EFM Company Rules and Policies 100% of the time

Setting an example for team members and organisation as a whole of commitment, business process and activities, work ethics and habits and personal characterThe successful applicant will be required to demonstrate that he or she has the following skills, qualifications or experience during the interview process:

The following skills are desirable, however not essential:

Proven work experience as a Team Leader or similar role

Minimum 5 years’ experience working with Heavy Vehicles & Equipment

Relevant trade qualifications

Previous experience working overseas

Experience in the freight/shipping industry including shipping line container yards

What are your rewards? You will be given the opportunity to develop your management career in Transport Industry, and receive a very competitive rate of pay. In addition, you will have the opportunity to work as part of a flexible, innovative and safe workplace. The Position is based in Lae, Papua New Guinea with some travel within PNG. The successful candidate will be provided with Accommodation.

Desired Skills:

Master Diagnostic Auto Electrician

Heavy Vehicle Diesel Truck & Equipments

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

We are a Papua New Guinea, family-owned International Freight business with a dynamic attitude that values our people, their safety and the environment. Recognised as innovative leaders in our field, we deliver quality in customer service, corporate social responsibility, and a workplace culture where people choose to stay.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Competitive salary rate

Accommodation

other benefits

