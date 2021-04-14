Accountant

Apr 14, 2021

Purpose of role

The Accountant or Operational Finance Manager is required to provide accounting and administrative services to ensure efficient operation of the finance function. The details include:

  • Managing the full financial accounting function up to trial balance
  • Recording Financial Data into Pastel Evolution
  • Accounts reconciliations (Bank accounts and balance sheet)
  • Preparing monthly management accounts
  • Submission of monthly statutory returns including VAT and PAYE
  • Banking – ensuring payments are made on time
  • Cash management
    o Managing the ad-hoc payment process on behalf of the fee splitting entity.
  • Creditors management
    o Capturing accounts payable transactions in the Accounting System:-
    o Allocation of transaction amounts accurately, completely and timeously.
  • Debtors management
  • Fixed assets register
  • Assist in Budget processes
  • Assist with year-end requirements
  • Assist with the preparation of audit packs
    o Applying internal control procedures where required.
    o Ensuring internal controls are complied with e.g. invoices are valid and authorised appropriately.
  • Perform additional Finance related functions and projects as and when required.
    Accounting and Professional Knowledge
  • Reconciliations
  • Data capturing
  • Numeracy skills
  • Data analysis
  • VAT
  • PAYE submission (payroll is outsourced)

Management Information

  • Produce monthly management reports for external and internal stakeholders.
  • Assist with Finance related projects
    Competencies
  • Excellent organising and planning ability and work under pressure.
  • Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team
  • Good Accounting and tax (VAT and PAYE) knowledge.
  • Good communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Strong interpersonal skills
  • Deadline driven
  • Analytical and being systematic
  • Action orientated and takes initiative
  • Computer literacy: PASTEL, MSOffice (strong excel)
    Qualifications and Experience
  • Financial Management / Accounting Degree, Diploma or Certificate advantageous.
  • Experience in use of an accounting package i.e. SAGE Pastel is advantageous.
  • MS Office Competence.
  • At least five years’ experience in a financial accounting role.

Desired Skills:

  • Accounting
  • Pastel
  • VAT tax return

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading financial services business in the advisory space

