Agronomist

DUR001241 – SENIOR AGRONOMIST (KZN)

Purpose of the Job:

The successful candidate will be employed by a renowned crop science technology company to:

drive sales of yield enhancement technologies

plan, implement and evaluate crop trials to demonstrate yield gains from this technology

Required Qualifications

BSc Agric Degree – Soil Science, Horticulture, Plant Physiology/ Agronomy Approved in BASOS (FERTASA) Approved in AFCASA

Technical Competencies & Experience:

5-10 years’ experience in Field Trials Management Outstanding knowledge & experience of commercial farming in KZN Experience with row crops, fruit & veg & sugar cane Ability to identify, engage & retain new commercial farming customers A highly scientific understanding of all aspects of crop production Knowledge of methodology for assembling, conducting & harvesting field trials Drivers’ licence 8. FULLY BILINGUAL – Fluent in English & Afrikaans MS Office advanced skills – Power Point & Excel

Behavioural Competencies:

Customer Oriented Accountability Sharing knowledge & expertise Commitment to excellence Organised Deadline driven Communication skills Interpersonal skills Work well under pressure

Remuneration:

Competitive, market-related but dependent upon skills and experience.

IMPORTANT – If you feel you meet the above criteria, apply via www.hcrecruit.co.za

