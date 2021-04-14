Agronomist

Apr 14, 2021

DUR001241 – SENIOR AGRONOMIST (KZN)

Purpose of the Job:

The successful candidate will be employed by a renowned crop science technology company to:

  • drive sales of yield enhancement technologies
  • plan, implement and evaluate crop trials to demonstrate yield gains from this technology

Required Qualifications

  1. BSc Agric Degree – Soil Science, Horticulture, Plant Physiology/ Agronomy
  2. Approved in BASOS (FERTASA)
  3. Approved in AFCASA

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  1. 5-10 years’ experience in Field Trials Management
  2. Outstanding knowledge & experience of commercial farming in KZN
  3. Experience with row crops, fruit & veg & sugar cane
  4. Ability to identify, engage & retain new commercial farming customers
  5. A highly scientific understanding of all aspects of crop production
  6. Knowledge of methodology for assembling, conducting & harvesting field trials
  7. Drivers’ licence
  8. 8. FULLY BILINGUAL – Fluent in English & Afrikaans
  9. MS Office advanced skills – Power Point & Excel

Behavioural Competencies:

  1. Customer Oriented
  2. Accountability
  3. Sharing knowledge & expertise
  4. Commitment to excellence
  5. Organised
  6. Deadline driven
  7. Communication skills
  8. Interpersonal skills
  9. Work well under pressure

Remuneration:

Competitive, market-related but dependent upon skills and experience.

IMPORTANT – If you feel you meet the above criteria, apply via www.hcrecruit.co.za

Learn more/Apply for this position