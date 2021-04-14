DUR001241 – SENIOR AGRONOMIST (KZN)
Purpose of the Job:
The successful candidate will be employed by a renowned crop science technology company to:
- drive sales of yield enhancement technologies
- plan, implement and evaluate crop trials to demonstrate yield gains from this technology
Required Qualifications
- BSc Agric Degree – Soil Science, Horticulture, Plant Physiology/ Agronomy
- Approved in BASOS (FERTASA)
- Approved in AFCASA
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- 5-10 years’ experience in Field Trials Management
- Outstanding knowledge & experience of commercial farming in KZN
- Experience with row crops, fruit & veg & sugar cane
- Ability to identify, engage & retain new commercial farming customers
- A highly scientific understanding of all aspects of crop production
- Knowledge of methodology for assembling, conducting & harvesting field trials
- Drivers’ licence
- 8. FULLY BILINGUAL – Fluent in English & Afrikaans
- MS Office advanced skills – Power Point & Excel
Behavioural Competencies:
- Customer Oriented
- Accountability
- Sharing knowledge & expertise
- Commitment to excellence
- Organised
- Deadline driven
- Communication skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Work well under pressure
Remuneration:
Competitive, market-related but dependent upon skills and experience.
IMPORTANT – If you feel you meet the above criteria, apply via www.hcrecruit.co.za