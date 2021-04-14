Analyst at Daymon

Analyse data to identify trends, category performance, competitive threats, opportunities, etc., interpret analysis to identify emerging issues, market trends, new product introductions, potential category development opportunities, and to resolve problems or questions regarding the assigned categories

Key Responsibilities and Deliverables:

Effectively extract data, analyse, and prepare reports on sales of consumer products to ensure monthly reporting deadlines are met.

Track performance of marketing programs, new item introductions, new packaging, reformulations, and promotions

Understand data sources and measures, basic math & business calculations

Research databases as well as other information resources to find and retrieve data relating to assigned categories and markets

Research, analyse and explain financial performance of events of current and past events.

Trace, review and analyse the financial performance of events including providing feedback to the product development team on successes & failures as well as pre and post data on product brand.

Examine the sales of event performance as well as specific targeted marketing programs that may influence event sales lift.

Develop recommendations and strategies, supported by data, to increase the effectiveness of marketing campaigns and in-store events.

Think and act strategically as well as tactically in the performance of the job

Utilizes advanced mathematics & business calculations.

Explore and validate new approaches to gather and understand client consumer/shopper behaviour, while consistently improving existing approaches.

Must be proficient in sales, share, and margin analysis, and must be able to customize reports to measure brand performance.

Review and present category reviews

Create, distribute, and present reports to management and clients to show findings, trends, and current progress towards established goals/targets.

Develops and presents ad hoc reports in support of various initiatives

Able to articulate information in a clear and meaningful way

Work across departments

Stay current on Daymon issues and the business in general

Maintains a broad knowledge of state-of-the-art technology, equipment, and/or systems

Develop relationships with key customer and vendor contacts, in particular the planners, buyers, and CPG Contacts with the client group to ensure appropriate data is shared or communicated for analytics.

Manage projects from beginning to end, including ideation, data mining, strategy formulation, and presentation of results and recommendations.

Provide best in class analytical support and tooling guidance to the team, suppliers and retailers through the utilization of data mining skills and retail business knowledge.

Desired Skills:

Advanced Computer Skills

Analytical Skills

advanced excel

Data analysis

category insights

extract data

Retail

FMCG

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

Group Life Assurance

