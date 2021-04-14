ASSISTANT CREDIT MANAGER at SANULAC South Africa

RISK MANAGEMENT

New account credit application management.

Attain all necessary documentation with signed off Credit Application form.

Risk assessment and Credit Vetting of new account using Experian and request Insurance Cover from CGIC as set out in the company’s policy.

Authorize new accounts as per limit of authority

Approved customers to be loaded on Sanulac BPCS and inform and manage account creation with the relevant distributor.

Advise Customer and Sales Team once the account has been opened for Trading.

Approve and release held orders as per SOP and limits of authority 3 x a day or as required (at month end).

Ensure that credit limits are not exceeded outside the discretionary limit, by checking daily age analysis for credit availability.

Request increase in cover where and when required.

Advise management of any problematic customers

Block any problematic account. Inform Sales and Marketing Team, Financial Management, Experian and CGIC.

Maintain record of all customer accounts within the Accounts Receivable One Drive.

Authorize any changes to master data as per SOP

Prepare report and attend TCPA & PCMA meeting and inform management of any concerns.

Annual and ad-hoc reviewing of customer credit limits based on previous 12 months sales.

CASH COLLECTIONS & ALLOCATIONS

Validate Month end Statements received from BPCS IT before statements are saved on the Accounts Payable Home Page.

Ensure that credits controllers submit all statements to customers within 2 days of statement upload and obtain records thereof from all credit controllers.

Daily – on receipt of the Bank Statement from Finance – account numbers and sub-teams are to be allocated accordingly and re-submitted to Finance for posting receipts to the relevant accounts.

Monitor all unallocated payments Daily – Ensure that Payments do not remain unallocated for more than 3 days without a valid reason from credit controllers.

Cash Collection Targets as set by Senor Credit Manager – these will be given to credit controllers monthly, credit controllers must do a cash projection and motivate to Assistant Credit Manager if this cannot be met with valid reasons within 3 days from receipt of target – Assistant Credit Manager to motivate to Senior Credit Manager for review of targets set.

Assistant Credit Manager to monitor Cash collections on a weekly basis to ensure that targets set are achieved by credit controllers and sent through to Senior Credit Manager.

Ensure credit controllers follow the credit procedures of sending Dunning Reminder Letter’s to customers that are taking unauthorized extended terms.

Daily – ensure that all batches posted (Journal & Allocations) are correct and that there are no open batches within BPCS.

Allocations posted – correct documentation (Recon, Customer Remittance Advice and Trading Terms Deductions Cover Page) is submitted to Supervisor Claims prior to posting, to ensure that all valid Trade Deductions are processed within the month that they are raised.

Monitor that all contra transactions on customer accounts, where possible, is posted and cleared off before month end.

Monitor that all minor write – offs are processed by month end.

Process refunds if approved by Senior Credit Manager.

QUERIES / 60 DAYS +

Reduction of unresolved claims and queries in accordance with set targets given monthly.

Monitor Claims register (tracker between Sanulac and Distributor) to be updated by Senior Claims Co-Ordinator daily and status of claims are available and saved on the Sanulac AR One Drive System.

Prescribed values – Report on any values that have prescribed or due to be prescribed for approval to Senior Credit Manager for possible write off.

Assist with queries and raise to a higher level when required.

Monthly month end report to be completed and emailed to management by the 9th of the month, should this fall on a weekend (Saturday) preceding working day, (Sunday) the following working day.

CUSTOMER VISITS

Visit or arrange electronic (Team Call/Zoom) meeting with customer as and when required, with either Assistant Credit Manager or Senior Credit Manager to resolve any problems, queries and ensuring a professional presentation is always held

Within 3 days of visiting the customer minutes must be sent to the customer, as well as the supervisor and manager of what was discussed and agreed at meeting

MONTH END REPORTS

Confirm that account period is open with the Lactalis IT.

Run all month end report as per check list

Attend monthly debtors meeting with Sales Team on date agreed with Senior Credit Manager every month.

Prepare bad debt provision report.

Review staff reporting into position on relevant debtor’s books & Claims Registers monthly and to assist them with problematic accounts.

Submit CGIC Declaration

Submit month end age to Experian.

STAFF

KPA’s to be done in accordance with company policy.

Supervise staff as and when required

Manage any HR aspects satisfactory of staff reporting into position.

Monthly staff meetings to be held

CUSTOMER SERVICE

All queries are followed up and resolved in the shortest possible time within policy framework – 45 days from date of claim raised on Remittance Advice.

All electronic communication received from internal and external customers to be addressed within 48 hours of receipt.

A professional attitude is displayed when responding to a customer’s needs.

Methods for improving customer services are proposed, developed, and continuously updated.

Internal and external customers are constantly updated as to the progress of their Query

Interact with Sales and Marketing Team, IT Department, Credit controllers, Credit Managers and Sanulac Warehouse and or Third-Party Distributor.

GENERAL

Meet all agreed deadlines.

Filing to be up to date monthly

Document Archiving to be done yearly

To assist twice yearly with audit requirements.

Office to be always kept clean and tidy no paperwork on the floor on top of cupboards or under desks.

Any other Ad-Hoc duties as required by Sanulac Management

LEARNING AND GROWTH

Information is gathered about development needs

Training and development needs are negotiated with Senior Credit Manager.

Learning solutions are identified, proposed and implemented according to on-going personal and team development plans.

Best practice is encouraged to ensure expertise. Up skilling and multiskilling are coordinated in line with staff development.