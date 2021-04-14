Associate Account Manager (JHB or Cape Town based)

Minimum Requirements:
Sales OR customer-facing experience, where your technical capability has actively contributed to winning new business
FMCG Food related experience is key.
Tertiary qualification – Degree ( Commercial or Foodscience)
Good working knowledge of food industry and how it relates to the product development and commercialisation
Desired Skills:
- Prospect and close new business
- Identify quality growth projects
- Defend current business
- Customer focused solutions
- Understand the competition
- Develop strong strategic relations
- Business pricing decisions
About The Employer:
A reputable company within the FMCG industry requires an Associate Account Manager who will be based in Durban. Ideally, the successful candidate will have first-hand knowledge of and contacts within the Food Service industry.
