Associate Account Manager (JHB or Cape Town based)

Minimum Requirements:

Sales OR customer-facing experience, where your technical capability has actively contributed to winning new business

FMCG Food related experience is key.

Tertiary qualification – Degree ( Commercial or Foodscience)

Good working knowledge of food industry and how it relates to the product development and commercialisation

Desired Skills:

Prospect and close new business

Identify quality growth projects

Defend current business

Customer focused solutions

Understand the competition

Develop strong strategic relations

Business pricing decisions

About The Employer:

A reputable company within the FMCG industry requires an Associate Account Manager who will be based in Durban. Ideally, the successful candidate will have first-hand knowledge of and contacts within the Food Service industry.

