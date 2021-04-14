Automation Tester at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Bellville) is currently looking for a Automation Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
Description of Role
The test automation analyst will work in the testing team and closely with the business analysts, developers and project managers across different projects.
The test automation analyst will be responsible for:
- Both manual and automation testing activities on different projects and production support tasks (80% automation, 20% manual)
- Creating and maintaining test plan on different projects
- Maintaining and/or updating of the automation framework
- Maintaining and/or updating of the test automation tools
- Creating, automating and maintaining regression test pack across different projects
- Scheduling and maintaining of automation scripts in different environments
- Assisting Junior test analysts with their automation tasks
- Monitoring and reporting of automation runs in different environments
- All QA activities during all phases of the SDLC from analysing requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments.
- Identifying, preparing and maintaining test data in different test environment
- Facilitating defect resolution directly with the development team
- Use of defect tracking tools to log, manage, resolve and report on bugs/defects.
- Following QA standards and best practices to ensure the highest level of quality
- Checking the quality and accuracy of all testing executed by self and fellow team members
- Performing test execution within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)
- Knowledge sharing with other team members
Desired Skills Set
The appropriate skills and knowledge for this role include:
- 5+ years professional experience in quality assurance or/and software application development
- ISTQB Foundation and/or Test Analyst Level
- 3+ years experience in Java (TestNG), Selenium Webdriver (Grid, parallel, SauceLabs), frontend and backend test automation.
- Strong in writing SQL queries
- Experience with Protractor and JMeter (desirable).
- Tools like Jira or similar bug tracking tool, Testlink – Test management tool, Confluence – Wiki, Hudson/Jenkins – CI tool, Eclipse, Maven
- Experience working with Git or similar tools.
- Experience in Testing Apis, microServices
- Experience working with SOAP and PostMan tools
- Experience working with QC and JIRA tools (desirable)
- Experience in Mobile Testing e.g. Android, iOS (desirable)
- Experience working with different browsers and operating systems
- Must possess excellent written/oral communication and organizational skills
- Ability to work within team following development methodology e.g. Waterfall, agile and Kanban
- Proven track record of ability to handle time critical project
- Knowledge of the Collective Investment Scheme domain (desirable)
- Experience in a variety of testing approaches (desirable)
- An understanding of structured test methods and processes
- Experience working in both Black Box and White Box Testing
Behavioural Competencies
- Take ownership for own work
- Able to communicate effectively
- Able to be effective in a pressurised environment
- Results Driven
- Flexible (able to adapt to change)
- Desire to learn and grow in Automation space
- Teamwork with the ability to work independently
- A challenging and enquiring mind
- Attention to details and tenacity
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- ISTQB
- Jira
- Java
- Testing Automation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric