Automation Tester at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Bellville) is currently looking for a Automation Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Description of Role

The test automation analyst will work in the testing team and closely with the business analysts, developers and project managers across different projects.

The test automation analyst will be responsible for:

Both manual and automation testing activities on different projects and production support tasks (80% automation, 20% manual)

Creating and maintaining test plan on different projects

Maintaining and/or updating of the automation framework

Maintaining and/or updating of the test automation tools

Creating, automating and maintaining regression test pack across different projects

Scheduling and maintaining of automation scripts in different environments

Assisting Junior test analysts with their automation tasks

Monitoring and reporting of automation runs in different environments

All QA activities during all phases of the SDLC from analysing requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments.

Identifying, preparing and maintaining test data in different test environment

Facilitating defect resolution directly with the development team

Use of defect tracking tools to log, manage, resolve and report on bugs/defects.

Following QA standards and best practices to ensure the highest level of quality

Checking the quality and accuracy of all testing executed by self and fellow team members

Performing test execution within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)

Knowledge sharing with other team members

Desired Skills Set

The appropriate skills and knowledge for this role include:

5+ years professional experience in quality assurance or/and software application development

ISTQB Foundation and/or Test Analyst Level

3+ years experience in Java (TestNG), Selenium Webdriver (Grid, parallel, SauceLabs), frontend and backend test automation.

Strong in writing SQL queries

Experience with Protractor and JMeter (desirable).

Tools like Jira or similar bug tracking tool, Testlink – Test management tool, Confluence – Wiki, Hudson/Jenkins – CI tool, Eclipse, Maven

Experience working with Git or similar tools.

Experience in Testing Apis, microServices

Experience working with SOAP and PostMan tools

Experience working with QC and JIRA tools (desirable)

Experience in Mobile Testing e.g. Android, iOS (desirable)

Experience working with different browsers and operating systems

Must possess excellent written/oral communication and organizational skills

Ability to work within team following development methodology e.g. Waterfall, agile and Kanban

Proven track record of ability to handle time critical project

Knowledge of the Collective Investment Scheme domain (desirable)

Experience in a variety of testing approaches (desirable)

An understanding of structured test methods and processes

Experience working in both Black Box and White Box Testing

Behavioural Competencies

Take ownership for own work

Able to communicate effectively

Able to be effective in a pressurised environment

Results Driven

Flexible (able to adapt to change)

Desire to learn and grow in Automation space

Teamwork with the ability to work independently

A challenging and enquiring mind

Attention to details and tenacity

Desired Skills:

SQL

ISTQB

Jira

Java

Testing Automation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

