Business Analyst (Industrial Engineer)

Your key responsibilities:
- Define and document business functions and processes, according to the required standards.
- Participate in user acceptance testing and testing of new system functionality, including integration testing.
- Provide support in terms of change management before, during and post implementation of new systems / solutions.
- Project manage IT related projects, including providing project plans, milestone deliverables and providing the team with any project related assistance.
- Act as a liaison between end-users and information technology team in the analysis, design, configuration, testing and maintenance of systems to ensure optimal operational performance.
- Analyse the feasibility of and develop requirements for new systems and enhancements to existing systems; ensures the system design fits the needs of the users.
Our required expertise:
- BEng /BSc Industrial Engineering Degree
- Diploma in Business Analysis advantageous.
- Diploma or experience in software development is advantageous.
- Minimum 4+ years’ experience in business analysis, process analysis is essential.
- Advanced Excel skills, other MS Office experience (specifically Outlook, Word, PowerPoint).
- SQL Experience is essential.
- FMCG experience would be advantageous.
- Experience with analysis of and design of business reports advantageous.
- Ability to develop a systematic understanding of business processes and apply it to software / system design and development.
- Must be able to identify problems and facilitate problem solving skills with an analytical mindset and approach.
Your reward:
- Up to R 480 000 – R 600 000 Cost to Company per month (including Pension and Medical Aid) + Performance Bonus
About The Employer:
The opportunity that awaits you:
A well-established, fast growing FMCG manufacturer, requires the above to understand business change needs, assessing the business impact of those changes and supporting the communication and delivery of requirements with relevant stakeholder/s. You will be involved in developing and testing of software applications and systems.
