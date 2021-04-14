Business Analyst (Industrial Engineer)

Apr 14, 2021

Your key responsibilities:

  • Define and document business functions and processes, according to the required standards.
  • Participate in user acceptance testing and testing of new system functionality, including integration testing.
  • Provide support in terms of change management before, during and post implementation of new systems / solutions.
  • Project manage IT related projects, including providing project plans, milestone deliverables and providing the team with any project related assistance.
  • Act as a liaison between end-users and information technology team in the analysis, design, configuration, testing and maintenance of systems to ensure optimal operational performance.
  • Analyse the feasibility of and develop requirements for new systems and enhancements to existing systems; ensures the system design fits the needs of the users.

Our required expertise:

  • BEng /BSc Industrial Engineering Degree
  • Diploma in Business Analysis advantageous.
  • Diploma or experience in software development is advantageous.
  • Minimum 4+ years’ experience in business analysis, process analysis is essential.
  • Advanced Excel skills, other MS Office experience (specifically Outlook, Word, PowerPoint).
  • SQL Experience is essential.
  • FMCG experience would be advantageous.
  • Experience with analysis of and design of business reports advantageous.
  • Ability to develop a systematic understanding of business processes and apply it to software / system design and development.
  • Must be able to identify problems and facilitate problem solving skills with an analytical mindset and approach.

Your reward:

  • Up to R 480 000 – R 600 000 Cost to Company per month (including Pension and Medical Aid) + Performance Bonus

Desired Skills:

  • Industrial Engineering
  • Business Analysis
  • Data Analysis
  • SQL
  • BI
  • Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

The opportunity that awaits you:

A well-established, fast growing FMCG manufacturer, requires the above to understand business change needs, assessing the business impact of those changes and supporting the communication and delivery of requirements with relevant stakeholder/s. You will be involved in developing and testing of software applications and systems.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund
  • Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position