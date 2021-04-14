Business Analyst (Industrial Engineer)

Your key responsibilities:

Define and document business functions and processes, according to the required standards.

Participate in user acceptance testing and testing of new system functionality, including integration testing.

Provide support in terms of change management before, during and post implementation of new systems / solutions.

Project manage IT related projects, including providing project plans, milestone deliverables and providing the team with any project related assistance.

Act as a liaison between end-users and information technology team in the analysis, design, configuration, testing and maintenance of systems to ensure optimal operational performance.

Analyse the feasibility of and develop requirements for new systems and enhancements to existing systems; ensures the system design fits the needs of the users.

Our required expertise:

BEng /BSc Industrial Engineering Degree

Diploma in Business Analysis advantageous.

Diploma or experience in software development is advantageous.

Minimum 4+ years’ experience in business analysis, process analysis is essential.

Advanced Excel skills, other MS Office experience (specifically Outlook, Word, PowerPoint).

SQL Experience is essential.

FMCG experience would be advantageous.

Experience with analysis of and design of business reports advantageous.

Ability to develop a systematic understanding of business processes and apply it to software / system design and development.

Must be able to identify problems and facilitate problem solving skills with an analytical mindset and approach.

Your reward:

Up to R 480 000 – R 600 000 Cost to Company per month (including Pension and Medical Aid) + Performance Bonus

Desired Skills:

Industrial Engineering

Business Analysis

Data Analysis

SQL

BI

Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The opportunity that awaits you:

A well-established, fast growing FMCG manufacturer, requires the above to understand business change needs, assessing the business impact of those changes and supporting the communication and delivery of requirements with relevant stakeholder/s. You will be involved in developing and testing of software applications and systems.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Performance Bonus

