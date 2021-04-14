Business Development Analyst/Graduate + 3 yearsâ€™ working exp – Professional Services Firm – Sandton – EE Only at The Focus Group

Support the growing business team with a variety of marketing and business development activities for several practice areas.

Responsible for supporting the firm’s core business through research, analysis, and recommendation of new business initiatives.

Evaluate and analyse all current processes and provide recommendations on improvements that can be made.

Provide business development research, review the monthly performance of the business, and recommend improvements to all business processes and systems.

Minimum of a bachelor’s degree in business, marketing, finance, or a related field is required. 3 years’ experience as a sales / marketing / bid analyst within a financial / professional services environment

