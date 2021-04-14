Business Development Manager

Engineering Degree ideally required and/or Sales and Marketing BCom.

Not less than 14 years business development experience within Industrial Chemicals Environment.

Must have working knowledge of contractual issues with strong business and financial skills.

Track record required of having built and maintainted successful client relationships.

Identifying new sales leads

Pitching products and/or services

Maintaining fruitful relationships with existing customers

Generating sales leads

Researching organisations and individuals online (especially on social media) to identify new leads and potential new markets

Researching the needs of other companies and learning who makes decisions about purchasing

Contacting potential clients via email or phone to establish rapport and set up meetings

Planning and overseeing new marketing initiatives

Attending conferences, meetings, and industry events

Preparing PowerPoint presentations and sales displays

Contacting clients to inform them about new developments in the company’s products

Developing quotes and proposals

Negotiating and renegotiating by phone, email, and in person

Developing sales goals for the team and ensuring they are met

Training personnel and helping team members develop their skills

Report writing and providing feedback to senior management

Desired Skills:

water treatment

engineer

project sales

industrial chemicals

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

