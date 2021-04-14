Business Development Manager

Engineering Degree ideally required and/or Sales and Marketing BCom.
Not less than 14 years business development experience within Industrial Chemicals Environment.
Must have working knowledge of contractual issues with strong business and financial skills.
Track record required of having built and maintainted successful client relationships.
- Identifying new sales leads
- Pitching products and/or services
- Maintaining fruitful relationships with existing customers
- Generating sales leads
- Researching organisations and individuals online (especially on social media) to identify new leads and potential new markets
- Researching the needs of other companies and learning who makes decisions about purchasing
- Contacting potential clients via email or phone to establish rapport and set up meetings
- Planning and overseeing new marketing initiatives
- Attending conferences, meetings, and industry events
- Preparing PowerPoint presentations and sales displays
- Contacting clients to inform them about new developments in the company’s products
- Developing quotes and proposals
- Negotiating and renegotiating by phone, email, and in person
- Developing sales goals for the team and ensuring they are met
- Training personnel and helping team members develop their skills
- Report writing and providing feedback to senior management
Desired Skills:
- water treatment
- engineer
- project sales
- industrial chemicals
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma