Business Development Manager – Security Services

Apr 14, 2021

Duties & Responsibilities

As the Business Development Manager, you will be responsible for:

  • Create and execute a business plan aligned to Company vision is developed to yield desired revenue, profit and growth targets;
  • Build market position by locating, developing, defining, and closing business relationships with potential customers;
  • Develop negotiating strategies and positions by studying and implementing the integration of new markets with company strategies and operations;
  • Examines risks and potentials for the business opportunities;
  • Develop a growth strategy focused both on financial gain and customer satisfaction;
  • Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs to support the sales growth;
  • Arrange and conduct business meetings with prospective clients up to Board level;
  • Promote the company’s products/services addressing or predicting clients’ objectives;

Desired Experience & Qualification

The successful candidate will have the following:

  • Tertiary Degree preferred
  • Minimum 5 years experience within Sales, preferablt within the Security Industry
  • A proven track record of sales success in a solution driven sales role/s
  • Experience working with complex tender and procurement processes

Desired Skills:

  • New Business Development
  • Sales
  • Technical

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading Security Services company based in Johannesburg.

