Business Development Manager – Security Services

Duties & Responsibilities
As the Business Development Manager, you will be responsible for:
- Create and execute a business plan aligned to Company vision is developed to yield desired revenue, profit and growth targets;
- Build market position by locating, developing, defining, and closing business relationships with potential customers;
- Develop negotiating strategies and positions by studying and implementing the integration of new markets with company strategies and operations;
- Examines risks and potentials for the business opportunities;
- Develop a growth strategy focused both on financial gain and customer satisfaction;
- Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs to support the sales growth;
- Arrange and conduct business meetings with prospective clients up to Board level;
- Promote the company’s products/services addressing or predicting clients’ objectives;
Desired Experience & Qualification
The successful candidate will have the following:
- Tertiary Degree preferred
- Minimum 5 years experience within Sales, preferablt within the Security Industry
- A proven track record of sales success in a solution driven sales role/s
- Experience working with complex tender and procurement processes
Desired Skills:
- New Business Development
- Sales
- Technical
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is a leading Security Services company based in Johannesburg.