Business Development Manager – Security Services

Duties & Responsibilities

As the Business Development Manager, you will be responsible for:

Create and execute a business plan aligned to Company vision is developed to yield desired revenue, profit and growth targets;

Build market position by locating, developing, defining, and closing business relationships with potential customers;

Develop negotiating strategies and positions by studying and implementing the integration of new markets with company strategies and operations;

Examines risks and potentials for the business opportunities;

Develop a growth strategy focused both on financial gain and customer satisfaction;

Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs to support the sales growth;

Arrange and conduct business meetings with prospective clients up to Board level;

Promote the company’s products/services addressing or predicting clients’ objectives;

Desired Experience & Qualification

The successful candidate will have the following:

Tertiary Degree preferred

Minimum 5 years experience within Sales, preferablt within the Security Industry

A proven track record of sales success in a solution driven sales role/s

Experience working with complex tender and procurement processes

Desired Skills:

New Business Development

Sales

Technical

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading Security Services company based in Johannesburg.

