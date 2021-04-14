Call Centre Coordinator

Call Center Co-ordinator – Taking the Customer Service to another level!

Non EE / AA position

The Position: We are looking for a service orientated individual who will ensure customer satisfaction and coordinate customer service needs serving as the primary contact regarding such matters. The pay range on offer is R15 000.00 to R20 000.00 Per Month to be based in Centurion.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV and Payslip to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Call Centre experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Complete Matric

Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualifications – highly beneficial

Own reliable transport with a valid driver’s license

3 years of experience directly related to the duties and responsibilities specified

Contribute to the successful growth of the company

Committed and Stable person

Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to be honest

Ability to resolve customer complaints and concerns

Skilled in the use of computers, preferably in a PC, Windows-based operating environment

Knowledge of planning and scheduling techniques

Ability to gather and analyze statistical data and generate reports

Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing

Knowledge of specified IT products and/or services offered to customers

Skilled in organizing resources and establishing priorities

Listening skills

Ability to prepare routine administrative paperwork

Ability to resolve difficult or stressful customer service issues

Ability to perform complex tasks and to prioritize multiple projects

Responsibilities:

The position will be focused around monitoring the Call Centre system and making sure new tickets get assigned to technicians and that support tickets get updated

The position will involve regular reporting on call status and resolution etc.

Provides information, resolves problems, and advises customers on products and/or services, ensuring customer satisfaction

Responds to customer queries

Organizes workload to ensure deadlines are met; schedules work assignments in order of priority and date received

Researches information, compiles statistics, gathers and computes various data

Resolves customer requests for adjustments in work orders or billings

Reviews, monitors, and processes all correspondence to and from customers; coordinates the submission of periodic reports to management

Why Should You Apply?

Super fast / always on internet connectivity

Can take any network to the next level and save money

Great Team

Great Management

Be recognized for hard work

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Skills:

Call Centre Support

Customer Service

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized VMware partners in Southern Africa. Choosing the very best solution for each client and delivering managed ICT services through the cloud to customers of any size in any location.

Learn more/Apply for this position