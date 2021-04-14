Call Centre Coordinator

Call Center Co-ordinator – Taking the Customer Service to another level!
- Non EE / AA position
The Position: We are looking for a service orientated individual who will ensure customer satisfaction and coordinate customer service needs serving as the primary contact regarding such matters. The pay range on offer is R15 000.00 to R20 000.00 Per Month to be based in Centurion.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV and Payslip to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Call Centre experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Complete Matric
- Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualifications – highly beneficial
- Own reliable transport with a valid driver’s license
- 3 years of experience directly related to the duties and responsibilities specified
- Contribute to the successful growth of the company
- Committed and Stable person
- Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to be honest
- Ability to resolve customer complaints and concerns
- Skilled in the use of computers, preferably in a PC, Windows-based operating environment
- Knowledge of planning and scheduling techniques
- Ability to gather and analyze statistical data and generate reports
- Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing
- Knowledge of specified IT products and/or services offered to customers
- Skilled in organizing resources and establishing priorities
- Listening skills
- Ability to prepare routine administrative paperwork
- Ability to resolve difficult or stressful customer service issues
- Ability to perform complex tasks and to prioritize multiple projects
Responsibilities:
- The position will be focused around monitoring the Call Centre system and making sure new tickets get assigned to technicians and that support tickets get updated
- The position will involve regular reporting on call status and resolution etc.
- Provides information, resolves problems, and advises customers on products and/or services, ensuring customer satisfaction
- Responds to customer queries
- Organizes workload to ensure deadlines are met; schedules work assignments in order of priority and date received
- Researches information, compiles statistics, gathers and computes various data
- Resolves customer requests for adjustments in work orders or billings
- Reviews, monitors, and processes all correspondence to and from customers; coordinates the submission of periodic reports to management
Why Should You Apply?
- Super fast / always on internet connectivity
- Can take any network to the next level and save money
- Great Team
- Great Management
- Be recognized for hard work
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Desired Skills:
- Call Centre Support
- Customer Service
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized VMware partners in Southern Africa. Choosing the very best solution for each client and delivering managed ICT services through the cloud to customers of any size in any location.