Case Manager : Managed Health Care (EE) at Headhunters

Apr 14, 2021

Our client in the healthcare industry is currently looking to employ an experienced Case Manager : Managed Health Care.  (Equity candidates only)

 

ROLE PURPOSE:

  • To assist in the enhancement and management of a cost-effective Managed Health Care with the objective of promoting rational utilisation of Health Care facilities and containing associated costs generated by these services.

 

WHAT YOU’RE GOING TO DO:

  • Review of in-hospital patients for appropriateness of care and length of stay.
  • Liaise with the service provider on the clinical update
  • Discharge planning for in-hospital patients to ensure ongoing support and care post discharge
  • Communicate with the medical advisor on complex cases
  • Ensure efficiency of the admitting visit through regular hospital visits of in-patients
  • Drive patient advocacy by coordinating in and post hospital care where necessary
  • Educate and guide all members regarding health care and their benefits
  • Develop, implement and communicate the practice and/or the clinical guidelines for cost effective care
  • Authorise appropriate and cost effective surgical care and treatment
  • Ensure the consistent and correct application of exclusions
  • Adhere to policies and procedures and take corrective action where necessary
  • Adhere to organisational best practice and legislative requirements
  • Take ownership of escalated and unresolved queries and ensure they are resolved timeously
  • Manage the problem until resolution, updating the incident detail with any status updates
  • Ensure the effective, accurate and timeous completion of relevant documentation accompanying transactions
  • Communicate with providers to improve the cost efficiencies of health care delivery
  • Provide clear communication with regards to the outcomes and process
  • Ensure Service Level Agreements are met and exceeded
  • Engage in effective communication and delivery according to Service Level Agreements
  • Adhere to all procedures and processes to improve service delivery
  • Manage cost of an in or out-patient episode by implementing appropriate policies and guidelines
  • Identify financial and business risks to the company and escalate accordingly
  • Drive and support effective teamwork within the department
  • Engage in appropriate training interventions to promote own professional development
  • Ensure to demonstrate the company’s values on a daily basis
  • Collaborate with the existing in-hospital case managers and care coordinators to ensure improved clinical quality outcomes
  • Collaborate with Disease Management team in referral and management of High Risk beneficiaries

 

WHAT COMPETENCIES YOU’LL REQUIRE:

  • Telephone etiquette and Communication – verbal and written
  • Accountability
  • Planning and organising
  • Problem solving
  • Time management
  • Attention to detail
  • Relationship building and interpersonal understanding
  • Customer orientation and results orientation
  • Empathy
  • Teamwork and cooperation
  • Responsibility and ownership
  • Business administration skills

 

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Matric
  • Nursing Diploma or Degree
  • Minimum of 2 years clinical experience within the private healthcare industry
  • Registered with SANC (South African Nursing Council)
  • Good understanding of the medical aid industry i.e. trends, competitors, legislation
  • Previous experience in a Managed Care environment required
  • Fully computer literate
  • Knowledge of Clinical coding; ICD, NRPL and CPT

 

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

