CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT (NEWLY QUALIFIED) at MEDICAL SCHEME

Apr 14, 2021

Newly qualified CA(SA) with completed articles to take up an exciting role with a medical scheme

Duties may include, but are not necessarily limited to:

  • Analysis of claiming patterns and evaluation of the risk associated
  • Review of Monthly Management Accounts.
  • Assistance in preparing the strategy, costing of benefits and impact analysis of proposed changes.
  • Utilise analysis tool to analyse relevant trends per member firm and for the Scheme as a whole.
  • Liaison with departments to ensure query resolution and collating of information to be passed on to the respective Boards.
  • Oversee the preparation of monthly board and subcommittee reports
  • Liaison with Auditors (internal and external).
  • Preparation and Review of annual financial statements prior to presentation to the Scheme.
  • To review current processes, rules of the Scheme to ensure that practice follows reported information and to assess improvement opportunities.
  • Liaison between different parts of the business to ensure overall implementation of Scheme strategies and decisions.

Desired Skills:

  • CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT
  • ARTICLES

