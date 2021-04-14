CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT (NEWLY QUALIFIED) at MEDICAL SCHEME

Newly qualified CA(SA) with completed articles to take up an exciting role with a medical scheme
Duties may include, but are not necessarily limited to:
- Analysis of claiming patterns and evaluation of the risk associated
- Review of Monthly Management Accounts.
- Assistance in preparing the strategy, costing of benefits and impact analysis of proposed changes.
- Utilise analysis tool to analyse relevant trends per member firm and for the Scheme as a whole.
- Liaison with departments to ensure query resolution and collating of information to be passed on to the respective Boards.
- Oversee the preparation of monthly board and subcommittee reports
- Liaison with Auditors (internal and external).
- Preparation and Review of annual financial statements prior to presentation to the Scheme.
- To review current processes, rules of the Scheme to ensure that practice follows reported information and to assess improvement opportunities.
- Liaison between different parts of the business to ensure overall implementation of Scheme strategies and decisions.
Desired Skills:
- CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT
- ARTICLES