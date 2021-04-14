CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT (NEWLY QUALIFIED) at MEDICAL SCHEME

Newly qualified CA(SA) with completed articles to take up an exciting role with a medical scheme

Duties may include, but are not necessarily limited to:

Analysis of claiming patterns and evaluation of the risk associated

Review of Monthly Management Accounts.

Assistance in preparing the strategy, costing of benefits and impact analysis of proposed changes.

Utilise analysis tool to analyse relevant trends per member firm and for the Scheme as a whole.

Liaison with departments to ensure query resolution and collating of information to be passed on to the respective Boards.

Oversee the preparation of monthly board and subcommittee reports

Liaison with Auditors (internal and external).

Preparation and Review of annual financial statements prior to presentation to the Scheme.

To review current processes, rules of the Scheme to ensure that practice follows reported information and to assess improvement opportunities.

Liaison between different parts of the business to ensure overall implementation of Scheme strategies and decisions.

Desired Skills:

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT

ARTICLES

