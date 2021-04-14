Claims & Underwriter (Commercial & Domestic)

- Afrikaans speaking, any gender
- Age – Ideally late twenties to late thirties.
- At least 10 years relevant Short Term Insurance experience in Commercial and Personal Lines, ideally having worked for a broker or a sizeable insurance company.
- Must be Fit & Proper, ie must have passed the RE5 (Representatives) exam & must have the relevant FAIS credits. We’d like confirmation that the candidate is Fit & Proper:
- DOFA
- Team player.
- Bilingualism would be advantageous.
- Self-driven and able to work independently, within the Company policy framework.
Desired Skills:
- Underwriting
- Claims
- FAIS
- RE 5
- Matric
- Afrikaans
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus