Cloud Architect at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Developer – Cloud Architect with to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand / Rosslyn/Home office rotational
Years of experience: 5+ years
Level of Experience: Expert/Chief Expert
Min qualification required:
Matric + Qualification: Degree / Diploma in Information Technology or alternatively, a qualification related to hardware configuration and technical support
Tasks and Responsibilities:
We are looking for a Senior IT Cloud Architect to join our existing infrastructure middleware expert teams developing and providing the next generation of global middleware services for the complete “client” Group IT worldwide.
- If you are a passionate IT architect and allrounder, willing to take a lead role, sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.
- Work together with some of the best skilled global “client” IT middleware service teams, help them and hundreds of “client” IT application customers to pave the way in public Cloud technologies
- Align with the central “client” IT Cloud architecture team to create and enhance Cloud-based middleware infrastructure services which fulfil highest security requirements and fits perfectly to the “client” IT requirements
- Dig deep in the newest IT trends to explore the future technologies and trends
- Help us to re-invent our IT middleware services
- Work independent and report / present your achievements to your management
Technical/Functional skills required:
- Sound knowledge of IT architectures, especially with public Cloud platforms (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud)
- Sound knowledge of Cloud service models (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS)
- Experience in developing Cloud-based service solutions and Cloud database concepts
- Experience with data migration between on-premise platforms and Cloud platforms
- Strong focus on mass-consumption services and IT security
- Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures or Container Architectures e.g. Docker
Desired Skills:
- Cloud service models Iaas/Paas/Saas
- developing Cloud-based service solutions and Cloud database concepts
- data migration between on-premise platforms and Cloud platforms
- mass-consumption services and IT security
- Microservices Architectures
- Cloud Architectures
- Container Architectures e.g. Docker