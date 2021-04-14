POSITION: Conveyancing Typist (Bonds)
LOCATION: Pretoria
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: R15 000 – R25 000 p/m (CTC)
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
JOB PURPOSE:
REQUIREMENTS:
- Gr 12 / matric
- At least 5-10 years conveyancing (transfer & bond registration) experience;
- Mid-Senior Conveyancing Typist
- Experience with bond registrations, E4, Ghostpractice, Lexpro, MyAttorney, and Easysell will be an advantage
- Bond experience with ABSA & Standard Bank, other banks will be an advantage
- Well-spoken in English
- Good communication skills
- Strong administrative abilities
- Must perform well in a group structure
- Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Ability to perform well under high pressure
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Independently handle bond registration and transfers from receipt of inception to finalization of the matter
- Drafting of legal documents
- Opening files
- Liaising with clients
- Administration
- Liaising with Banks / Deeds office / Banks / Attorneys
- Drafting of contracts
- Other conveyancing duties
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #CTYPE as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
