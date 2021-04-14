Conveyancing Typist

POSITION: Conveyancing Typist (Bonds)

LOCATION: Pretoria

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: R15 000 – R25 000 p/m (CTC)

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:

REQUIREMENTS:

Gr 12 / matric

At least 5-10 years conveyancing (transfer & bond registration) experience;

Mid-Senior Conveyancing Typist

Experience with bond registrations, E4, Ghostpractice, Lexpro, MyAttorney, and Easysell will be an advantage

Bond experience with ABSA & Standard Bank, other banks will be an advantage

Well-spoken in English

Good communication skills

Strong administrative abilities

Must perform well in a group structure

Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook

Ability to perform well under high pressure

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Independently handle bond registration and transfers from receipt of inception to finalization of the matter

Drafting of legal documents

Opening files

Liaising with clients

Administration

Liaising with Banks / Deeds office / Banks / Attorneys

Drafting of contracts

Other conveyancing duties

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #CTYPE as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

