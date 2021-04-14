Creditors Clerk

- Must have 3 to 5 years experience in a similar role
- Capturing new suppliers on SYSPRO
- Syspro experience is essential
- Verifying supplier invoices
- Matching and batching of documentation
- AP Age Analysis Management
- Ensuring BBEEE Certificates are kept up to date
- Filing
- Setting up monthly and daily payments
Salary is on a CTC basis – total package R 20 000 per month
To start immediately
Desired Skills:
- Syspro
- Creditors
- Reconciliations
About The Employer:
– Well established company based in Aeroton, south of Johannesburg