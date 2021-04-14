Creditors Clerk

Must have 3 to 5 years experience in a similar role

Capturing new suppliers on SYSPRO

Syspro experience is essential

Verifying supplier invoices

Matching and batching of documentation

AP Age Analysis Management

Ensuring BBEEE Certificates are kept up to date

Filing

Setting up monthly and daily payments

Salary is on a CTC basis – total package R 20 000 per month

To start immediately

Desired Skills:

Syspro

Creditors

Reconciliations

About The Employer:

– Well established company based in Aeroton, south of Johannesburg

