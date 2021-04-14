Creditors Clerk

Apr 14, 2021

  • Must have 3 to 5 years experience in a similar role
  • Capturing new suppliers on SYSPRO
  • Syspro experience is essential
  • Verifying supplier invoices
  • Matching and batching of documentation
  • AP Age Analysis Management
  • Ensuring BBEEE Certificates are kept up to date
  • Filing
  • Setting up monthly and daily payments

Salary is on a CTC basis – total package R 20 000 per month
To start immediately

Desired Skills:

  • Syspro
  • Creditors
  • Reconciliations

About The Employer:

– Well established company based in Aeroton, south of Johannesburg

