An opportunity for a CT Power Area Sales Consultant for one of our consultants in the Industrial sector – Kempton Park
PERMANENT POSITION
Responsibilities :
- Overall responsibility to set and accept accountability to achieve unit sales, growth and profitability targets in an assigned sales territory
- Overall responsibility to meet new sales growth / market share increase objectives; responsible to analyse, prepare and successfully implement strategy to target and convert opposition accounts
- Overall responsibility to ensure quality of customer interaction and service (develop and implement strategy to ensure proper / scheduled cover of assigned sales territory, developing partnerships with and tailor-made solutions for clients; evaluation of own development needs and ensuring lack of knowledge / skills are addressed)
- Sound financial management of deals in line with budget and company strategy (ensure the quality of rental business activated is in line with company objectives; ensure order take targets, invoicing targets and GP targets are met, stock turn is controlled, ensure key administrative support functions are diligently executed, e.g., delivery and collection of contracts; ensure discounts are approved / within limits; ensure site inspections are carried out etc.)
- Plan, prepare, submit and ensure achievement of New Equipment Sales targets for sales territory assigned.
- Preparation and presentation of reports as and when required.
- Overall responsibility to ensure administrative procedures is followed correctly.
- Drive customer service excellence & ensure good relations and communication with customers.
- Participative responsibility to grow department in line with company requirements.
- Ability to develop and implement operational innovation.
Requirements :
- Proven, successful track record and experience in sales Forklifts or related industry; 10 years’ experience in similar position.
- Ability to interpret product differentiators and leverage product competitive edge
- Experience working on the Kerridge system
- Grade 12 / Matric + relevant tertiary qualification / experience
- Code EB / 8 driver’s licence
- Achieving set new business objectives, unit sales and profitability targers.
Only candidate’s that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position