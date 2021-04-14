CT Power Area Sales

An opportunity for a CT Power Area Sales Consultant for one of our consultants in the Industrial sector – Kempton Park

PERMANENT POSITION

Responsibilities :

Overall responsibility to set and accept accountability to achieve unit sales, growth and profitability targets in an assigned sales territory

Overall responsibility to meet new sales growth / market share increase objectives; responsible to analyse, prepare and successfully implement strategy to target and convert opposition accounts

Overall responsibility to ensure quality of customer interaction and service (develop and implement strategy to ensure proper / scheduled cover of assigned sales territory, developing partnerships with and tailor-made solutions for clients; evaluation of own development needs and ensuring lack of knowledge / skills are addressed)

Sound financial management of deals in line with budget and company strategy (ensure the quality of rental business activated is in line with company objectives; ensure order take targets, invoicing targets and GP targets are met, stock turn is controlled, ensure key administrative support functions are diligently executed, e.g., delivery and collection of contracts; ensure discounts are approved / within limits; ensure site inspections are carried out etc.)

Plan, prepare, submit and ensure achievement of New Equipment Sales targets for sales territory assigned.

Preparation and presentation of reports as and when required.

Overall responsibility to ensure administrative procedures is followed correctly.

Drive customer service excellence & ensure good relations and communication with customers.

Participative responsibility to grow department in line with company requirements.

Ability to develop and implement operational innovation.

Requirements :

Proven, successful track record and experience in sales Forklifts or related industry; 10 years’ experience in similar position.

Ability to interpret product differentiators and leverage product competitive edge

Experience working on the Kerridge system

Grade 12 / Matric + relevant tertiary qualification / experience

Code EB / 8 driver’s licence

Achieving set new business objectives, unit sales and profitability targers.

Only candidate’s that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position

Learn more/Apply for this position