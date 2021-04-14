CT Power Area Sales

Apr 14, 2021

An opportunity for a CT Power Area Sales Consultant for one of our consultants in the Industrial sector – Kempton Park
PERMANENT POSITION

Responsibilities :

  • Overall responsibility to set and accept accountability to achieve unit sales, growth and profitability targets in an assigned sales territory
  • Overall responsibility to meet new sales growth / market share increase objectives; responsible to analyse, prepare and successfully implement strategy to target and convert opposition accounts
  • Overall responsibility to ensure quality of customer interaction and service (develop and implement strategy to ensure proper / scheduled cover of assigned sales territory, developing partnerships with and tailor-made solutions for clients; evaluation of own development needs and ensuring lack of knowledge / skills are addressed)
  • Sound financial management of deals in line with budget and company strategy (ensure the quality of rental business activated is in line with company objectives; ensure order take targets, invoicing targets and GP targets are met, stock turn is controlled, ensure key administrative support functions are diligently executed, e.g., delivery and collection of contracts; ensure discounts are approved / within limits; ensure site inspections are carried out etc.)
  • Plan, prepare, submit and ensure achievement of New Equipment Sales targets for sales territory assigned.
  • Preparation and presentation of reports as and when required.
  • Overall responsibility to ensure administrative procedures is followed correctly.
  • Drive customer service excellence & ensure good relations and communication with customers.
  • Participative responsibility to grow department in line with company requirements.
  • Ability to develop and implement operational innovation.

Requirements :

  • Proven, successful track record and experience in sales Forklifts or related industry; 10 years’ experience in similar position.
  • Ability to interpret product differentiators and leverage product competitive edge
  • Experience working on the Kerridge system
  • Grade 12 / Matric + relevant tertiary qualification / experience
  • Code EB / 8 driver’s licence
  • Achieving set new business objectives, unit sales and profitability targers.

Only candidate’s that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position

