Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for a Customer Service Consultant.
Duties & Responsibilities
Ensure customer satisfaction and always provide professional customer support.
Maintain a positive and empathetic attitude toward customers at all times
Responding promptly to customer enquiries and requests
Delivery schedules / Monthly Consumable Deliveries / Suspensions
Acknowledging and resolving customer complaints on service-related issues
Resolving customer accounts queries due to non-services.
Customer site surveys to be conducted
Knowing our products in order to answer questions and to generate sales leads for AC
Communicating and coordinating with internal departments to resolve customer complaints/enquiries
Provide weekly feedback on client visits and complaints handled
Qualifications & Experience:
Minimum Standard 10 / Grade 12
Tertiary qualification in or studying towards Communication / Business Administration will be an added advantage
Minimum of 2 years’ experience in customer care or similar environment
Valid driver’s license and own vehicle
Skills:
Have excellent people and communication skills
Be able to listen and understand what the client wants
Be a problem solver and provide solutions
Ability to stay calm when customers are upset or irate
Strong organizational and administration skills
High attention to detail
Computer literate Office 365
Be fully bilingual (with a 3rd African language being beneficial)
Be well-groomed and presentable
Be able to work well within the service, administration and sales department
