Customer Service Consultant

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for a Customer Service Consultant.

Duties & Responsibilities

Ensure customer satisfaction and always provide professional customer support.

Maintain a positive and empathetic attitude toward customers at all times

Responding promptly to customer enquiries and requests

Delivery schedules / Monthly Consumable Deliveries / Suspensions

Acknowledging and resolving customer complaints on service-related issues

Resolving customer accounts queries due to non-services.

Customer site surveys to be conducted

Knowing our products in order to answer questions and to generate sales leads for AC

Communicating and coordinating with internal departments to resolve customer complaints/enquiries

Provide weekly feedback on client visits and complaints handled

Qualifications & Experience:

Minimum Standard 10 / Grade 12

Tertiary qualification in or studying towards Communication / Business Administration will be an added advantage

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in customer care or similar environment

Valid driver’s license and own vehicle

Skills:

Have excellent people and communication skills

Be able to listen and understand what the client wants

Be a problem solver and provide solutions

Ability to stay calm when customers are upset or irate

Strong organizational and administration skills

High attention to detail

Computer literate Office 365

Be fully bilingual (with a 3rd African language being beneficial)

Be well-groomed and presentable

Be able to work well within the service, administration and sales department

Should you wish to apply for the position please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Customer satifaction

customer care

Handling complaints

Contact customers

Customer Service

Administration Customer Service

Learn more/Apply for this position