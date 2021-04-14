Design Engineer -Hardware at Manufacturing

Our client a leader in the manufacturing industry are looking to engage the services of a Design Engineer – Hardware to develop new and to improve on existing test regimes and equipment to support the manufacturing of electronic detonator products, as well as manufacturing plant equipment at local and international partners, a special focus on the EDU’s. Inter-act with Research- and development engineering. Required outputs: Functional

Developing new plant and equipment to manufacture company products globally.

Participate in developing regional manufacturing facilities.

Design (or contribute towards) a testing facility for the product.

Document the design according to specified standards.

Assist or manage production ramp-up projects.

Develop and qualify initial qualification and volume production testers and jigs.

Provide initiating systems testing and qualifications services.

Attend far and near range product tests as Technical Supervisor during experiments, trials and qualifications.

Design “characterization” trials and marketing field trials. (This includes detonators with explosives products).

Consults and work closely/under the direction of company and Mining Services Technical custodians.

Advise on alterations and modifications that can improve product performance, quality and ease of manufacture.

Develop and review product test regimes and production flow specifications.

Compile test specifications and methods. Conduct tests specified and write final qualification test report.

Investigate plant failures, field failures and incident causes. Design and conduct experiments to prove or disprove hypotheses. Analyse failure samples of all company products.

Perform experimental and prototype testing of all company products at near range when required.

Support Quality Engineers in qualification, development and support of suppliers.

General

Excellent understanding of electronic system design, electronic circuit diagrams and embedded software. Good Altium Designer skills. Good understanding and experience of both hardware and software.



Qualifications and expertise required (Must)

National Diploma in Electrical Engineering (Light Current)/ B.Eng/ Bsc Engineering (Electronics) or equivalent.

A minimum of 10 years’ experience with analogue and digital circuit design as well as the industrialization of

electronic products in the mining environment. Competencies (skills, knowledge and characteristics)• Mechanical aptitude• Strong mathematical and analytical skills• Excellent technical writing skills• Be able to work within tight deadlines• Self-driven, high energy optimist who thrives of challenges• Problem and analytical solving skills• Effective and efficient planning• Balances team and individual responsibilities Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us within 7 working days, please consider your application to be unsuccessful. However, we will keep your CV on our database for any position that may become available.

