Diesel Mechanic

We are looking for an experienced Diesel Mechanical for our Client who is a prominent logistical service provider.
Area: Durban
Requirements:
- Valid Code 14 Driver’s License
- Clear Driving Record
- Matric
- Must have experience with Scania, Mercedes Benz and UD trucks
- Ability to drive Articulated Trucks
- 2-4 years of previous work related experience.
Duties not limited to:
- Running diagnostic tests on vehicles.
- Analysing diagnostic test results.
- Replacing vehicle engines, steering mechanisms, transmissions and braking systems.
- Checking vehicle lighting systems.
- Test driving vehicles to gauge performance.
- Performing preventative maintenance on service trucks.
- Maintaining detailed records of serviced vehicles.
- Adhering to an inspection procedure checklist.
- Maintaining a parts inventory.
- Ensuring the cleanliness of the workshop
Employer & Job Benefits:
- None