Diesel Mechanic

We are looking for an experienced Diesel Mechanical for our Client who is a prominent logistical service provider.

Area: Durban

Requirements:

Valid Code 14 Driver’s License

Clear Driving Record

Matric

Must have experience with Scania, Mercedes Benz and UD trucks

Ability to drive Articulated Trucks

2-4 years of previous work related experience.

Duties not limited to:

Running diagnostic tests on vehicles.

Analysing diagnostic test results.

Replacing vehicle engines, steering mechanisms, transmissions and braking systems.

Checking vehicle lighting systems.

Test driving vehicles to gauge performance.

Performing preventative maintenance on service trucks.

Maintaining detailed records of serviced vehicles.

Adhering to an inspection procedure checklist.

Maintaining a parts inventory.

Ensuring the cleanliness of the workshop

Employer & Job Benefits:

None

