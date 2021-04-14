Diesel Mechanic

Apr 14, 2021

We are looking for an experienced Diesel Mechanical for our Client who is a prominent logistical service provider.

Area: Durban

Requirements:

  • Valid Code 14 Driver’s License
  • Clear Driving Record
  • Matric
  • Must have experience with Scania, Mercedes Benz and UD trucks
  • Ability to drive Articulated Trucks
  • 2-4 years of previous work related experience.

Duties not limited to:

  • Running diagnostic tests on vehicles.
  • Analysing diagnostic test results.
  • Replacing vehicle engines, steering mechanisms, transmissions and braking systems.
  • Checking vehicle lighting systems.
  • Test driving vehicles to gauge performance.
  • Performing preventative maintenance on service trucks.
  • Maintaining detailed records of serviced vehicles.
  • Adhering to an inspection procedure checklist.
  • Maintaining a parts inventory.
  • Ensuring the cleanliness of the workshop

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • None

Learn more/Apply for this position