POSITION: Digital Marketing & Content Co-Ordinator
LOCATION: Isando, Johannesburg
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related, depending on experience
JOB PURPOSE:
An opportunity exists for a Digital Marketing and Content Co-Ordinator to join our client’s Marketing Team. The main purpose of the role is to optimize the online marketing campaigns in order to ensure customer engagement. The successful candidate will report directly to the Head of Marketing and will be responsible for the planning, execution and optimization of online marketing efforts. The position is also responsible for creating, editing and posting online content using a variety of electronic devices and tools to use across multimedia platforms.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Must be fluent in Portuguese – speak, read & write (non-negotiable)
- Grade 12 or equivalent (essential)
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Marketing /Journalism /Advertising (essential)
- 3 years experience as a Digital Marketer (Essential)
- Experience with B2C social media, Google AdWords, & email campaigns, SEO / SEM / Growth hacking (essential)
- Experience with Facebook Ad Manager (essential)
- Experience using Content Management systems (essential)
- Knowledge of Online Advertising Platforms (ideally Google qualified & holding industry related qualifications e.g. HubSpot, Hootsuite, Facebook Blueprint)
- Knowledge of web analytics tools (e.g. Google Analytics, Web Trends etc.)
- Working knowledge of ad serving tools (e.g. DART, DoubleClick)
- Knowledge of marketing & communication processes
- Knowledge of social media platforms
- Technical knowledge of reporting on multiple media platforms
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- To build online brand awareness in order to drive sales
- Create and optimize online adverts through Google AdWords (search, display, mobile, video) Facebook and other platforms to increase brand awareness and drive sales
- Be actively involved in Search Engine Optimization efforts (content, keyword, image optimization etc.)
- Create and add UTM tags or similar onto the material and all online advertising platforms
- Generate innovative ideas to reinforce our marketing campaigns across digital channels
- To develop engaging content for online platforms
- Translate media plan into a digital campaign by ensuring correct dates, targeting, budgets, objectives and placements are applied
- Manage the content strategy, including copywriting and website updates
- Write engaging and shareable content across different platforms, including social media, websites and emails
- Create unique, relevant and engaging content for all digital platforms
- Ensure content that is well researched, accurate, balanced and well written
- Prepare online newsletters and promotional emails and organise their distribution
- To plan and monitor the ongoing presence on social media and website in order to grow the market base
- Stay abreast of online marketing trends and keep strategies up to date
- Identify improvements in order to improve customer experience with online platforms and optimize on an ongoing basis
- Brief technical updates to the development team, review and testing of deliverables
- Collaborate with designers and outsourced suppliers to improve user experience
- To monitor, measure and report on digital marketing initiatives
- Navigate and dive into Google Analytics, Facebook Insights and other digital analytics tools to extract and build on performance intelligence
- Measure performance of digital marketing efforts using a variety of Web analytics tools (WebTrends etc.)
- Provide launch reports and regular interim as well as monthly reports
- To manage own professional and self-development.
APPLICATION
- Applicants must be willing to undergo a criminal and credit check.
- Non-South African applicants with valid work permits who meet the requirements will also be considered.
- Applicants need to apply for the position directly on Jobnet Recruitment’s website. [URL Removed]
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
