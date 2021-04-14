Digital Marketing & Content Co-Ordinator

POSITION: Digital Marketing & Content Co-Ordinator

LOCATION: Isando, Johannesburg

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: Market-related, depending on experience

JOB PURPOSE:

An opportunity exists for a Digital Marketing and Content Co-Ordinator to join our client’s Marketing Team. The main purpose of the role is to optimize the online marketing campaigns in order to ensure customer engagement. The successful candidate will report directly to the Head of Marketing and will be responsible for the planning, execution and optimization of online marketing efforts. The position is also responsible for creating, editing and posting online content using a variety of electronic devices and tools to use across multimedia platforms.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must be fluent in Portuguese – speak, read & write (non-negotiable)

Grade 12 or equivalent (essential)

Relevant tertiary qualification in Marketing /Journalism /Advertising (essential)

3 years experience as a Digital Marketer (Essential)

Experience with B2C social media, Google AdWords, & email campaigns, SEO / SEM / Growth hacking (essential)

Experience with Facebook Ad Manager (essential)

Experience using Content Management systems (essential)

Knowledge of Online Advertising Platforms (ideally Google qualified & holding industry related qualifications e.g. HubSpot, Hootsuite, Facebook Blueprint)

Knowledge of web analytics tools (e.g. Google Analytics, Web Trends etc.)

Working knowledge of ad serving tools (e.g. DART, DoubleClick)

Knowledge of marketing & communication processes

Knowledge of social media platforms

Technical knowledge of reporting on multiple media platforms

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

To build online brand awareness in order to drive sales

Create and optimize online adverts through Google AdWords (search, display, mobile, video) Facebook and other platforms to increase brand awareness and drive sales

Be actively involved in Search Engine Optimization efforts (content, keyword, image optimization etc.)

Create and add UTM tags or similar onto the material and all online advertising platforms

Generate innovative ideas to reinforce our marketing campaigns across digital channels

To develop engaging content for online platforms

Translate media plan into a digital campaign by ensuring correct dates, targeting, budgets, objectives and placements are applied

Manage the content strategy, including copywriting and website updates

Write engaging and shareable content across different platforms, including social media, websites and emails

Create unique, relevant and engaging content for all digital platforms

Ensure content that is well researched, accurate, balanced and well written

Prepare online newsletters and promotional emails and organise their distribution

To plan and monitor the ongoing presence on social media and website in order to grow the market base

Stay abreast of online marketing trends and keep strategies up to date

Identify improvements in order to improve customer experience with online platforms and optimize on an ongoing basis

Brief technical updates to the development team, review and testing of deliverables

Collaborate with designers and outsourced suppliers to improve user experience

To monitor, measure and report on digital marketing initiatives

Navigate and dive into Google Analytics, Facebook Insights and other digital analytics tools to extract and build on performance intelligence

Measure performance of digital marketing efforts using a variety of Web analytics tools (WebTrends etc.)

Provide launch reports and regular interim as well as monthly reports

To manage own professional and self-development.

Non-South African applicants with valid work permits who meet the requirements will also be considered.

