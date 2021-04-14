Digital Process Unit Manager at Sibanye Stillwater

The closing date for applications will be Wednesday, the 28th April 2021.
The appointee should:
- Be in possession of an NQF 7 qualification (Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma) in Industrial Engineering.
- Have at least 5 years’ experience in a related role, of which 2 years’ should have been at a management level or experience in a functional /specialist area.
- Have advanced Computer skills (M365, MS Visio, MS Projects).
- Have expert knowledge of information management systems and processes
- Have good report writing skills.
- Have detailed and accurate approach to problem solving.
- Have excellent analytical skills.
- Have an in-depth understanding of applicable technology, standards and techniques within process mining, analytics, process optimisation and automation.
- Have the ability to apply technology and its concepts towards a business solution.
- Have the ability to promote, improve or constructively critique applied technology.
- Have working knowledge of real-time databases.
- Have a good understanding of mining, manufacturing, construction, supply chain and Information Technology and Communications environment.
- Have exposure to System Development Life Cycle.
- Have exposure to agile project management and software development methodologies.
- Have a valid driver’s license.
- Have a clear security screening record.
- Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.
Advantageous requirements:
- Experience in a mining or heavy industry environment.
- Experience in Technology Driven Supply Chain improvement.
- NQF 8 qualification (Post Graduate Diploma/ Honors Degree/Professional Qualification Degree) in Industrial Engineering.
- Certificate in Business and Process Analysis.
- Certificate in RPA Solutions.
Key responsibilities:
- The establishment of a Centre of Excellent for Digital Process Management.
- To conceptualise, research, develop and manage process improvement projects, delivered using process Automation and Process intelligence and enabling digital transformation by using technologies.
- Establishing levels of process improvements projects, delivered the organisation by conducting a process Maturity Assessment.
- Optimise business unit performance.
- Balance trade-offs between short and long term.
- Think and acting systematically.
- Motivate, coach and develop.
- Operational excellence through inclusive thinking.
- Identifying potential solutions that will address the process problem (improvement automation and intelligence).
- Detailing re-design of processes, in line with proposed solution, validated new process with relevant stakeholders and solutions approval of proposed process design.
- Identifying SMART future metrics for the new process.
- Obtaining approval on proposed process change plans from the relevant stakeholders and implement prioritised changes before handing new process and controls over to operational team.
- Monitoring process performance, identify and investigate process variances and identify new process changes.
- Building and maintaining relationships with stakeholders across the organisations and externally at all levels and across functional business areas.
- Collaborating with external service providers regarding the design and implementation of tools to enhance processes.
- Actively support and meaningfully participate in the execution of the segment specific organisational development plan. This support will manifest in the target shift in culture as described by a valid culture assessment such as the BeQ.
- Mentor individuals to enhance the individual’s knowledge, skills, values and attitude.
Desired Skills:
- Industrial Engineering
- Technology Driven Supply Chain improvement
- Business and Process Analysis
- RPA Solutions
- Information management systems and processes
- Digital Process Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree