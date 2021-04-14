Digital Process Unit Manager at Sibanye Stillwater

Apr 14, 2021

The closing date for applications will be Wednesday, the 28th April 2021.

The appointee should:

  • Be in possession of an NQF 7 qualification (Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma) in Industrial Engineering.
  • Have at least 5 years’ experience in a related role, of which 2 years’ should have been at a management level or experience in a functional /specialist area.
  • Have advanced Computer skills (M365, MS Visio, MS Projects).
  • Have expert knowledge of information management systems and processes
  • Have good report writing skills.
  • Have detailed and accurate approach to problem solving.
  • Have excellent analytical skills.
  • Have an in-depth understanding of applicable technology, standards and techniques within process mining, analytics, process optimisation and automation.
  • Have the ability to apply technology and its concepts towards a business solution.
  • Have the ability to promote, improve or constructively critique applied technology.
  • Have working knowledge of real-time databases.
  • Have a good understanding of mining, manufacturing, construction, supply chain and Information Technology and Communications environment.
  • Have exposure to System Development Life Cycle.
  • Have exposure to agile project management and software development methodologies.
  • Have a valid driver’s license.
  • Have a clear security screening record.
  • Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.

Advantageous requirements:

  • Experience in a mining or heavy industry environment.
  • Experience in Technology Driven Supply Chain improvement.
  • NQF 8 qualification (Post Graduate Diploma/ Honors Degree/Professional Qualification Degree) in Industrial Engineering.
  • Certificate in Business and Process Analysis.
  • Certificate in RPA Solutions.

Key responsibilities:

  • The establishment of a Centre of Excellent for Digital Process Management.
  • To conceptualise, research, develop and manage process improvement projects, delivered using process Automation and Process intelligence and enabling digital transformation by using technologies.
  • Establishing levels of process improvements projects, delivered the organisation by conducting a process Maturity Assessment.
  • Optimise business unit performance.
  • Balance trade-offs between short and long term.
  • Think and acting systematically.
  • Motivate, coach and develop.
  • Operational excellence through inclusive thinking.
  • Identifying potential solutions that will address the process problem (improvement automation and intelligence).
  • Detailing re-design of processes, in line with proposed solution, validated new process with relevant stakeholders and solutions approval of proposed process design.
  • Identifying SMART future metrics for the new process.
  • Obtaining approval on proposed process change plans from the relevant stakeholders and implement prioritised changes before handing new process and controls over to operational team.
  • Monitoring process performance, identify and investigate process variances and identify new process changes.
  • Building and maintaining relationships with stakeholders across the organisations and externally at all levels and across functional business areas.
  • Collaborating with external service providers regarding the design and implementation of tools to enhance processes.
  • Actively support and meaningfully participate in the execution of the segment specific organisational development plan. This support will manifest in the target shift in culture as described by a valid culture assessment such as the BeQ.
  • Mentor individuals to enhance the individual’s knowledge, skills, values and attitude.

Desired Skills:

  • Industrial Engineering
  • Technology Driven Supply Chain improvement
  • Business and Process Analysis
  • RPA Solutions
  • Information management systems and processes
  • Digital Process Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

