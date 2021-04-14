Digital Process Unit Manager at Sibanye Stillwater

The closing date for applications will be Wednesday, the 28th April 2021.

The appointee should:

Be in possession of an NQF 7 qualification (Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma) in Industrial Engineering.

Have at least 5 years’ experience in a related role, of which 2 years’ should have been at a management level or experience in a functional /specialist area.

Have advanced Computer skills (M365, MS Visio, MS Projects).

Have expert knowledge of information management systems and processes

Have good report writing skills.

Have detailed and accurate approach to problem solving.

Have excellent analytical skills.

Have an in-depth understanding of applicable technology, standards and techniques within process mining, analytics, process optimisation and automation.

Have the ability to apply technology and its concepts towards a business solution.

Have the ability to promote, improve or constructively critique applied technology.

Have working knowledge of real-time databases.

Have a good understanding of mining, manufacturing, construction, supply chain and Information Technology and Communications environment.

Have exposure to System Development Life Cycle.

Have exposure to agile project management and software development methodologies.

Have a valid driver’s license.

Have a clear security screening record.

Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.

Advantageous requirements:

Experience in a mining or heavy industry environment.

Experience in Technology Driven Supply Chain improvement.

NQF 8 qualification (Post Graduate Diploma/ Honors Degree/Professional Qualification Degree) in Industrial Engineering.

Certificate in Business and Process Analysis.

Certificate in RPA Solutions.

Key responsibilities:

The establishment of a Centre of Excellent for Digital Process Management.

To conceptualise, research, develop and manage process improvement projects, delivered using process Automation and Process intelligence and enabling digital transformation by using technologies.

Establishing levels of process improvements projects, delivered the organisation by conducting a process Maturity Assessment.

Optimise business unit performance.

Balance trade-offs between short and long term.

Think and acting systematically.

Motivate, coach and develop.

Operational excellence through inclusive thinking.

Identifying potential solutions that will address the process problem (improvement automation and intelligence).

Detailing re-design of processes, in line with proposed solution, validated new process with relevant stakeholders and solutions approval of proposed process design.

Identifying SMART future metrics for the new process.

Obtaining approval on proposed process change plans from the relevant stakeholders and implement prioritised changes before handing new process and controls over to operational team.

Monitoring process performance, identify and investigate process variances and identify new process changes.

Building and maintaining relationships with stakeholders across the organisations and externally at all levels and across functional business areas.

Collaborating with external service providers regarding the design and implementation of tools to enhance processes.

Actively support and meaningfully participate in the execution of the segment specific organisational development plan. This support will manifest in the target shift in culture as described by a valid culture assessment such as the BeQ.

Mentor individuals to enhance the individual’s knowledge, skills, values and attitude.

Desired Skills:

Industrial Engineering

Technology Driven Supply Chain improvement

Business and Process Analysis

RPA Solutions

Information management systems and processes

Digital Process Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position