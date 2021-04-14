Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator at Massmart

Summary

This position is accountable for the effective implementation and execution of D&I administration and support

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Diversity & Inclusion Project Administration & Transformation

Ensure project portfolio alignment and prioritization within company strategies.

Participate in People and company initiatives as a Culture Champion ensuring that the principals and values of D&I programs, policies, and processes.

Serves as the liaison for interested parties, ensuring needed materials are created and ready (for example, prevent materials, supporting videos, executive summaries, accommodations, travel arrangements).

Coordinates volunteer schedules and speaker agendas; managing events from beginning to end; monitoring and resolving unanticipated challenges for events and programs; providing direction and communication to program participants; and coordinating and overseeing multiple events.

Ensures continued development, refinement, and implementation of project administration methodologies, toolkits and best practices.

Support internal and external diversity engagements while ensuring effective coordination, preparation and best practices the meetings (agenda, information gathering & sharing, logistics, etc.).

Supports culture programs and communication management by developing communication templates and tools.

Assist in educating the People function around D&I administration processes and procedures.

Provide written and verbal updates to various audiences including leadership, supervisors, associates, and other key stakeholders.

Support operational functions of the D&I team including, but not limited to, committee administrative support, coordination of materials, organization of document requests, D&I training, pulse surveys or focus groups, and annual review of policies and procedures.

Support the research, development and implementation of diversity and inclusion policies.

Analytics & Data Management

Develop, implement and monitor metrics that measure diversity efforts and outcomes aligned to Massmart strategy.

Establish and implement processes to collect, visualize and report benchmark data.

Create reports to provide updates to senior leadership while providing the reports according to established timelines and standards.

Assist in the design of D&I reports and partnering with People Partners to implement plans.

Support the development and refinement of performance metrics to evaluate the effectiveness of activities supporting Massmart’s Diversity and Inclusion strategic plan; perform ad-hoc analysis to enhance understanding of identified metrics.

Perform in-depth analytics to assess impact and gaps of D&I programs/systems and measure progress through standardized and efficient tools and databases (i.e. Dashboards, Statistical Reports etc.).

Review and provide recommendations regarding proper controls and procedures to ensure the integrity of the reports; identify opportunities for continuous system and process improvements and lead the development of supporting processes.

Assist in the preparation, tracking and submission of timely and accurate quarterly and annual reports while collaborating with departments to gather and analyze information.

Translate data into written reports, tables, graphs and charts (including developing creative data visualizations to illustrate key findings); interpret data results to provide written commentary that articulates pertinent findings.

General Administration

Maintain high level of accuracy in terms of data entry, filing & recording documents.

Ensure all administration transactions are conducted timeously and accurately such as the processing of invoices diary management and arranging of appointments, booking meeting rooms and conference facilities timeously and effectively.

Store and maintain all material in a secure and orderly manner.

Respond to general queries and escalate to your direct report where necessary.

Implement and maintain systems to ensure that HR Administration is effectively implemented.

Self-Management

Promote and live the Massmart Values and Competencies.

Professional conduct that is in line with Massmart’s Code of Ethics.

Commit to driving a high performance and learning culture.

Take ownership, initiative and accountability for work priorities and responsibilities.

Ensure all work tasks and deadlines are executed timeously and above standard.

Identify and apply sound, fact-based problem solving techniques and criteria in setting priorities and making ethical decision-making and recommendations.

Consistently set challenging goals, upskill your knowledge/abilities/skillset, and seek out growth opportunities and exposure to accelerate your career development and self-awareness.

Adapt and learn to changing and competing work demands and environments by remaining agile, innovative and resilient.

Promote, engage and embrace the value of culture, diversity and inclusion in all work aspects of individuals, teams, business units and the organization.