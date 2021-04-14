Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator at Massmart

Apr 14, 2021

Summary

This position is accountable for the effective implementation and execution of D&I administration and support

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:
Diversity & Inclusion Project Administration & Transformation

  • Ensure project portfolio alignment and prioritization within company strategies.

  • Participate in People and company initiatives as a Culture Champion ensuring that the principals and values of D&I programs, policies, and processes.

  • Serves as the liaison for interested parties, ensuring needed materials are created and ready (for example, prevent materials, supporting videos, executive summaries, accommodations, travel arrangements).

  • Coordinates volunteer schedules and speaker agendas; managing events from beginning to end; monitoring and resolving unanticipated challenges for events and programs; providing direction and communication to program participants; and coordinating and overseeing multiple events.

  • Ensures continued development, refinement, and implementation of project administration methodologies, toolkits and best practices.

  • Support internal and external diversity engagements while ensuring effective coordination, preparation and best practices the meetings (agenda, information gathering & sharing, logistics, etc.).

  • Supports culture programs and communication management by developing communication templates and tools.

  • Assist in educating the People function around D&I administration processes and procedures.

  • Provide written and verbal updates to various audiences including leadership, supervisors, associates, and other key stakeholders.

  • Support operational functions of the D&I team including, but not limited to, committee administrative support, coordination of materials, organization of document requests, D&I training, pulse surveys or focus groups, and annual review of policies and procedures.

  • Support the research, development and implementation of diversity and inclusion policies.
    Analytics & Data Management

  • Develop, implement and monitor metrics that measure diversity efforts and outcomes aligned to Massmart strategy.

  • Establish and implement processes to collect, visualize and report benchmark data.

  • Create reports to provide updates to senior leadership while providing the reports according to established timelines and standards.

  • Assist in the design of D&I reports and partnering with People Partners to implement plans.

  • Support the development and refinement of performance metrics to evaluate the effectiveness of activities supporting Massmart’s Diversity and Inclusion strategic plan; perform ad-hoc analysis to enhance understanding of identified metrics.

  • Perform in-depth analytics to assess impact and gaps of D&I programs/systems and measure progress through standardized and efficient tools and databases (i.e. Dashboards, Statistical Reports etc.).

  • Review and provide recommendations regarding proper controls and procedures to ensure the integrity of the reports; identify opportunities for continuous system and process improvements and lead the development of supporting processes.

  • Assist in the preparation, tracking and submission of timely and accurate quarterly and annual reports while collaborating with departments to gather and analyze information.

  • Translate data into written reports, tables, graphs and charts (including developing creative data visualizations to illustrate key findings); interpret data results to provide written commentary that articulates pertinent findings.
    General Administration

  • Maintain high level of accuracy in terms of data entry, filing & recording documents.

  • Ensure all administration transactions are conducted timeously and accurately such as the processing of invoices diary management and arranging of appointments, booking meeting rooms and conference facilities timeously and effectively.

  • Store and maintain all material in a secure and orderly manner.

  • Respond to general queries and escalate to your direct report where necessary.

  • Implement and maintain systems to ensure that HR Administration is effectively implemented.
    Self-Management

  • Promote and live the Massmart Values and Competencies.

  • Professional conduct that is in line with Massmart’s Code of Ethics.

  • Commit to driving a high performance and learning culture.

  • Take ownership, initiative and accountability for work priorities and responsibilities.

  • Ensure all work tasks and deadlines are executed timeously and above standard.

  • Identify and apply sound, fact-based problem solving techniques and criteria in setting priorities and making ethical decision-making and recommendations.

  • Consistently set challenging goals, upskill your knowledge/abilities/skillset, and seek out growth opportunities and exposure to accelerate your career development and self-awareness.

  • Adapt and learn to changing and competing work demands and environments by remaining agile, innovative and resilient.

  • Promote, engage and embrace the value of culture, diversity and inclusion in all work aspects of individuals, teams, business units and the organization.

  • Promote and embraces a culture of recognition of others.

Desired Skills:

  • Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position –
  • Relevant Bachelor’s degree and minimum 2-3 years’ experience in Human Resources or related field –
  • Proven experience in working on diversity and inclusion/organizational development projects –
  • Experience in project management or HR/office administration
  • and Human Resource information systems –
  • Advanced Microsoft Office Suite (i.e. Excel
  • Outlook
  • PowerPoint
  • Word) –
  • Understanding and knowledge of SA legislation and knowledge of respective HR policies
  • procedures and processes Competencies & Skills –
  • Analytical abilities and knowledge of HR systems –
  • High level of accuracy and attention to detail
  • with the ability to demonstrate professional judgment –
  • Strong planning
  • prioritization and organization skills –
  • Multi-tasking –
  • Query handling –
  • Facilitation and Presentation –
  • Communication skills and ability by tailoring messaging for various audiences and stakeholders. –
  • Ability to interact with a wide variety of stakeholders at all levels / functions of the organization and across diverse cultures –

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

