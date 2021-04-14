Electrical Technician at MPC Recruitment

Maintenance on all electrical instrumentation and software programs.

– Fault finding and repair on all automation and drive equipment.

– Perform changes to base documentation ie. Manuals, P&ID and all instrumentation drawings.

– Develop operating envelopes and assist the production personnel in compiling and updating operating procedures.

– Maintain OHASA standards and ensure high levels of housekeeping.

– Identify and informing Team Leader of any health and safety hazards in the plant.

– Perform after-hour standby duty on the plant.

REQUIRED MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

-Matric certificate or Grade 12 + Recognized Electrical Trade Test

– N6 or Equivalent

– National Diploma (S4)REQUIRED MINIMUM EXPERIENCE

– Minimum 5 years’ experience in similar position, Manufacturing environment experience would be advantageous

RECOMMENDED SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE & QUALITIES

– Problem solving and Analytical.

– Computer literate.

– Good PLC and SCADA knowledge (Allen Bradley and Siemens)

– Good instrumentation knowledge

– Good frequency drive knowledge (Allen Bradley and SEW).

– Good understanding of processes.

– Commitment to company vision, values and core philosophies.

– Dynamic and innovative.

– Good communication skills.

– Ability to work within a team environment

send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

