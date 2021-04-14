Electrical Technician at MPC Recruitment

Maintenance on all electrical instrumentation and software programs.
– Fault finding and repair on all automation and drive equipment.
– Perform changes to base documentation ie. Manuals, P&ID and all instrumentation drawings.
– Develop operating envelopes and assist the production personnel in compiling and updating operating procedures.
– Maintain OHASA standards and ensure high levels of housekeeping.
– Identify and informing Team Leader of any health and safety hazards in the plant.
– Perform after-hour standby duty on the plant.
REQUIRED MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS
-Matric certificate or Grade 12 + Recognized Electrical Trade Test
– N6 or Equivalent
– National Diploma (S4)REQUIRED MINIMUM EXPERIENCE
– Minimum 5 years’ experience in similar position, Manufacturing environment experience would be advantageous
RECOMMENDED SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE & QUALITIES
– Problem solving and Analytical.
– Computer literate.
– Good PLC and SCADA knowledge (Allen Bradley and Siemens)
– Good instrumentation knowledge
– Good frequency drive knowledge (Allen Bradley and SEW).
– Good understanding of processes.
– Commitment to company vision, values and core philosophies.
– Dynamic and innovative.
– Good communication skills.
– Ability to work within a team environment
send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
