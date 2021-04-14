Our client in the Training industry has an opportunity available for an Executive Officer: Freight Handling Chamber, to be based in the Durban area.
Requirements:
- Minimum Bachelor Degree in Education Training and Development or equivalent tertiary qualification
- Minimum of 6 years’ experience in the Education Training and Development sector, 3 years of which should be at a management level
- Experience in SETAs or Transport Sector environment will be advantageous
- Experience in skills planning and funding, learnerships, and strategic stakeholder management
- Experience in planning and executing of projects
- Be prepared to travel and work overtime
- Knowledge and understanding of:
- Project Management
- Contract Management
- National Skills Development Policy and Strategy
- Strategic planning and Budget management
- Education, training and development
- Skills Development Act, Skills Development Levies Act, National Skills Development Plan, Public Finance Management Act, National Treasury regulations, Quality Council for Trades and Occupations Act, Protection of Personal Information Act and South African Qualification Authority
- Computer skills including MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook, MS Power Point
- Project management skills
KPAs:
- Provide Support to Stakeholders
- Manage Chamber Stakeholder Relationships, Communications and Capacity Building
- Manage Chamber Operational Plan and Budget
- Manage Chamber Operational Performance and Efficiencies
- Manage Training Plans and Implementation Reports
- Oversee Chamber Qualifications and Learning Programmes Development
- Manage Chamber Skills Development Plans
- Manage Chamber Skills Development Funding and Discretionary Grants
- Compile financial and operational reports
- Identify and recommend subsector/industry/ other government strategic projects
- Identify and monitor team and individual goals
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.