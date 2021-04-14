Executive Officer: Freight Handling Chamber

Our client in the Training industry has an opportunity available for an Executive Officer: Freight Handling Chamber, to be based in the Durban area.

Requirements:

Minimum Bachelor Degree in Education Training and Development or equivalent tertiary qualification

Minimum of 6 years’ experience in the Education Training and Development sector, 3 years of which should be at a management level

Experience in SETAs or Transport Sector environment will be advantageous

Experience in skills planning and funding, learnerships, and strategic stakeholder management

Experience in planning and executing of projects

Be prepared to travel and work overtime

Knowledge and understanding of:

Project Management



Contract Management



National Skills Development Policy and Strategy



Strategic planning and Budget management



Education, training and development



Skills Development Act, Skills Development Levies Act, National Skills Development Plan, Public Finance Management Act, National Treasury regulations, Quality Council for Trades and Occupations Act, Protection of Personal Information Act and South African Qualification Authority

Computer skills including MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook, MS Power Point

Project management skills

KPAs:

Provide Support to Stakeholders

Manage Chamber Stakeholder Relationships, Communications and Capacity Building

Manage Chamber Operational Plan and Budget

Manage Chamber Operational Performance and Efficiencies

Manage Training Plans and Implementation Reports

Oversee Chamber Qualifications and Learning Programmes Development

Manage Chamber Skills Development Plans

Manage Chamber Skills Development Funding and Discretionary Grants

Compile financial and operational reports

Identify and recommend subsector/industry/ other government strategic projects

Identify and monitor team and individual goals

