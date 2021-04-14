Facilities Manager

The Facilities Manager is responsible for the management of services and processes related to the smooth running of the business premises. The candidate is expected to manage all aspects of the facility including maintenance, management of internal and external contractors, including head office and other regional sites.

Ensure that the property is kept clean and safe for pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Conduct preventative maintenance work by conducting daily inspections to monitor performance and identify areas of enhancement.

Plan, execute, monitor and control all aspects of projects within the head office and regions, in line with approved budgets and required deadlines.

Regularly engaging with operations to identify problems and requirements and advise on measures to improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the facility.

Follow all OHSA regulations and requirements by addressing health and safety irregularities and assist to minimize severity or frequency of accidents of contractors and/or staff through risk identification processes.

Ensure that the company assets are well maintained and properly accounted for .

Desired Skills:

Matric

National Diploma

Health and safety experience

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

