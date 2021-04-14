Factory Manager at Healthcare & Mobility Africa

We have an exciting opportunity for a Furniture Factory Manager at Healthcare & Mobility Africa, South Africa’s leading specialised mobility furniture manufacturer.

Due to continued growth and owing to our current contractors unable to manage the increase in business, we have decided to bring our manufacturing, delivery and installation in-house so as to provide our customers with an improved level of product and service.

This is not your normal factory environment. It is a medium size bespoke furniture factory with particular detail for quality and an immaculate working environment. The factory also handles the distribution and installtion of the goods with four delivery teams covering the northern provinces of SA.

The successful candidates’ responsibilities will include:

The day to day running of the factory, delivery teams and regional customer care.

Ensuring manufacturing standards are maintained

Products are manufactured to required specification and within the time frame required

Maximising deliveries and installations of products

Logistics and route planning

Raw material and component part levels are maintained

Managing staff including upholsterers, artisans, delivery teams and administrative staff

Facilitating the smooth transition from contractor production to in-house production

Stock management

All HR related tasks

Minimum requirements

Sound people and factory management experience

10 years’ experience in furniture manufacture

5 years’ experience in managing a furniture manufacturing concern

A competitive salary and attractive incentive bonus are on offer.

Desired Skills:

Management

Manufacturing Operations

Factory Management

Production schedules

Production line

Optimise Production

Shift Engineering

KPI management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Senior Management

About The Employer:

Healthcare & Mobility Africa is South Africa’s largest importer, manufacturer and supplier of specialised mobility furniture and has been operating for over 12 Years in SA with a 23 year heritage in the UK. Its brands include Adjust4Sleep, Willowbrook Riser Recliner, Aqualift and Pride Mobility Scooters

Employer & Job Benefits:

Incentive Bonus

Pension Fund

