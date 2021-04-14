We have an exciting opportunity for a Furniture Factory Manager at Healthcare & Mobility Africa, South Africa’s leading specialised mobility furniture manufacturer.
Due to continued growth and owing to our current contractors unable to manage the increase in business, we have decided to bring our manufacturing, delivery and installation in-house so as to provide our customers with an improved level of product and service.
This is not your normal factory environment. It is a medium size bespoke furniture factory with particular detail for quality and an immaculate working environment. The factory also handles the distribution and installtion of the goods with four delivery teams covering the northern provinces of SA.
The successful candidates’ responsibilities will include:
- The day to day running of the factory, delivery teams and regional customer care.
- Ensuring manufacturing standards are maintained
- Products are manufactured to required specification and within the time frame required
- Maximising deliveries and installations of products
- Logistics and route planning
- Raw material and component part levels are maintained
- Managing staff including upholsterers, artisans, delivery teams and administrative staff
- Facilitating the smooth transition from contractor production to in-house production
- Stock management
- All HR related tasks
Minimum requirements
Sound people and factory management experience
10 years’ experience in furniture manufacture
5 years’ experience in managing a furniture manufacturing concern
A competitive salary and attractive incentive bonus are on offer.
Desired Skills:
- Management
- Manufacturing Operations
- Factory Management
- Production schedules
- Production line
- Optimise Production
- Shift Engineering
- KPI management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Senior Management
About The Employer:
Healthcare & Mobility Africa is South Africa’s largest importer, manufacturer and supplier of specialised mobility furniture and has been operating for over 12 Years in SA with a 23 year heritage in the UK. Its brands include Adjust4Sleep, Willowbrook Riser Recliner, Aqualift and Pride Mobility Scooters
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Incentive Bonus
- Pension Fund