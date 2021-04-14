finance Manager – Mozambique

PLS NOTE THAT THIS Open to Mozambican Nationals Only
Role Summary/Purpose
This role will be responsible for the overall operational finance execution, financial forecasting, and
controllership of the business, serving as a business partner to the operations team to drive the successful implementation of company’s Freight Services contracts in Mozambique, profitability and growth. There will be a strong emphasis on strong execution of transnational portfolio, process improvement, simplification, system set ups and forecasting (operating profit and cash).
Qualifications/Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university in Accounting, Finance
- At least 10 years of experience in Finance roles (financial planning & analysis / operational
finance /controllership)
- Understanding of the industrial service organization and long-term contracts
- Fluent in English language (writing, reading, speaking, listening)
- Strong analytical skills
- Knowledge and preferably previous experience working with GAAP standards
- Must have legal authorization to work in MozambiqueResponsibilities:
- Partner with key stakeholders to drive the setup of processes, systems for Freight Services
Mozambique contracts, develop & drive simplification of the implementations
- In depth understanding and execution of assigned Services contracts from Finance,
Controllership and Tax perspective
- Partner with respective Sales Manager, Tax teams & third-party vendors providing Accounting support to operate day to day business activities
- Partner with key business stakeholders both local & global to drive operating performance
(including sales, operating profit and cash)
- Support EMEA CFO-Freight Services on closing process, quarterly estimate, annual planning
process for assigned contracts (Blueprints Review, annual budgets, etc)
- Oversee services provided by third-party vendors for Accounting, statutory Tax, etc. to ensure compliance of respective legal entities Mozambique with local statutory requirements
- Run cash planning for respective legal entities in Mozambique to ensure timely execution of transactions
- Provide additional support with respect to legal entities administration as required.
Desired Characteristics
- ACCA certified
- Previous work experience at Big 4 companies
- Previous experience working with Oracle
- Ability to work in Matrix Organization
- Strong oral and written communication skills
- Strong interpersonal and leadership skill
Desired Skills:
- BIG 4 COMPANY EXPERIENCE
- Finance management
- Financial Reporting Management
- Financial Accounting
- Working Capital Management
- Financial reporting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Rail Transportation
- 2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree