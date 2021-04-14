finance Manager – Mozambique

PLS NOTE THAT THIS Open to Mozambican Nationals Only

Role Summary/Purpose

This role will be responsible for the overall operational finance execution, financial forecasting, and

controllership of the business, serving as a business partner to the operations team to drive the successful implementation of company’s Freight Services contracts in Mozambique, profitability and growth. There will be a strong emphasis on strong execution of transnational portfolio, process improvement, simplification, system set ups and forecasting (operating profit and cash).

Qualifications/Requirements

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university in Accounting, Finance

At least 10 years of experience in Finance roles (financial planning & analysis / operational

finance /controllership)

Understanding of the industrial service organization and long-term contracts

Fluent in English language (writing, reading, speaking, listening)

Strong analytical skills

Knowledge and preferably previous experience working with GAAP standards

Must have legal authorization to work in MozambiqueResponsibilities:

Partner with key stakeholders to drive the setup of processes, systems for Freight Services

Mozambique contracts, develop & drive simplification of the implementations

In depth understanding and execution of assigned Services contracts from Finance,

Controllership and Tax perspective

Partner with respective Sales Manager, Tax teams & third-party vendors providing Accounting support to operate day to day business activities

Partner with key business stakeholders both local & global to drive operating performance

(including sales, operating profit and cash)

Support EMEA CFO-Freight Services on closing process, quarterly estimate, annual planning

process for assigned contracts (Blueprints Review, annual budgets, etc)

Oversee services provided by third-party vendors for Accounting, statutory Tax, etc. to ensure compliance of respective legal entities Mozambique with local statutory requirements

Run cash planning for respective legal entities in Mozambique to ensure timely execution of transactions

Provide additional support with respect to legal entities administration as required.

Desired Characteristics

ACCA certified

Previous work experience at Big 4 companies

Previous experience working with Oracle

Ability to work in Matrix Organization

Strong oral and written communication skills

Strong interpersonal and leadership skill

Desired Skills:

BIG 4 COMPANY EXPERIENCE

Finance management

Financial Reporting Management

Financial Accounting

Working Capital Management

Financial reporting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Rail Transportation

2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

