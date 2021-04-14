finance Manager – Mozambique

Apr 14, 2021

PLS NOTE THAT THIS Open to Mozambican Nationals Only

Role Summary/Purpose

This role will be responsible for the overall operational finance execution, financial forecasting, and
controllership of the business, serving as a business partner to the operations team to drive the successful implementation of company’s Freight Services contracts in Mozambique, profitability and growth. There will be a strong emphasis on strong execution of transnational portfolio, process improvement, simplification, system set ups and forecasting (operating profit and cash).

Qualifications/Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university in Accounting, Finance
  • At least 10 years of experience in Finance roles (financial planning & analysis / operational

finance /controllership)

  • Understanding of the industrial service organization and long-term contracts
  • Fluent in English language (writing, reading, speaking, listening)
  • Strong analytical skills
  • Knowledge and preferably previous experience working with GAAP standards
  • Must have legal authorization to work in MozambiqueResponsibilities:
  • Partner with key stakeholders to drive the setup of processes, systems for Freight Services

Mozambique contracts, develop & drive simplification of the implementations

  • In depth understanding and execution of assigned Services contracts from Finance,

Controllership and Tax perspective

  • Partner with respective Sales Manager, Tax teams & third-party vendors providing Accounting support to operate day to day business activities
  • Partner with key business stakeholders both local & global to drive operating performance

(including sales, operating profit and cash)

  • Support EMEA CFO-Freight Services on closing process, quarterly estimate, annual planning

process for assigned contracts (Blueprints Review, annual budgets, etc)

  • Oversee services provided by third-party vendors for Accounting, statutory Tax, etc. to ensure compliance of respective legal entities Mozambique with local statutory requirements
  • Run cash planning for respective legal entities in Mozambique to ensure timely execution of transactions
  • Provide additional support with respect to legal entities administration as required.

Desired Characteristics

  • ACCA certified
  • Previous work experience at Big 4 companies
  • Previous experience working with Oracle
  • Ability to work in Matrix Organization
  • Strong oral and written communication skills
  • Strong interpersonal and leadership skill

Desired Skills:

  • BIG 4 COMPANY EXPERIENCE
  • Finance management
  • Financial Reporting Management
  • Financial Accounting
  • Working Capital Management
  • Financial reporting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Rail Transportation
  • 2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

