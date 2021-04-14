Finance Manager – TMS Shared Services

Our client in FMCG is looking for the Finance Manager – TMS Shared Services providing finance support to the Function Heads and Cost Centre Managers

Responsibilities:

Manage the day to day, month end and year-end financial reporting process for TMS, including the review and submission of the various reporting packs and GL reconciliations.

Assist with Group recovery calculation, working closely with Group FD

Interact regularly with the organisation’s Executive, function heads and cost centre owners to solicit feedback and explanations for budget and forecast variances.

Drive mini projects to provide ongoing financial support to any requests for information related to TMS

Drive process improvement opportunities within TMS.

Drive the annual budget, quarterly forecast process at the TMS level.

Manage interactions with external and internal audit as required.

Complete tax calculations and packs as required.

Manage the TMS reporting and transaction processing team by ensuring duties are optimally allocated to team members and career path opportunities are identified with annual discussions and performance appraisals.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

CA (SA) with 3 years management experience

Strong communication skills

Leadership and coaching skills

