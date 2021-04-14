Financial Director CA

G7 is looking to enhance its team capabilities with a financial executive who will add to G7 expertise whilst contributing to the company in its new phase of growth and expansion.

Job Description:

Financially minded professional able to effectively develop and revise Financial models used to interpret returns from renewable energy projects (REIPPPP experience required). Secure and negotiate bankability of projects; familiar with Project Finance in South Africa, Equity Investments, Capital raising, mezzanine and bridge finance

As a logical thinker with a keen interest and understanding of current affairs in the economic, Finance and sustainable spheres, actively follow and engage with current developments in the South African market including tax treatments and funding models. It will be your responsibility to ensure that all financial models remain accurate in that respect.

More generally, you are experienced in Financial Management, you will manage the Company budget and taxes, prepare and present Budget, Revised Estimate and Rolling Forecasts, supervise bookkeeping and accounting functions.

You will report directly and will be part of the top management.

Education:

Finance or portfolio management degree at a recognised educational institution

CFA honours

CA – Chartered Accountant

Experience:

4-6 years of experience in corporate or structured finance, renewable energy (utility-scale) project finance

Brought to Financial close 3 to 4 REIPPPP projects as a lead role

Experience in raising Fund and Equity

IFRS

Desired Skills:

Financial analysis

International Financial Reporting Standards

Accounting management

Structured Finance

Project Finance

Financial Modelling

renewable energy

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Certificate

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

Chartered Financial Analyst

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

South African Institute of Professional Accountant

Southern African Institute of Business Accountants

Employer & Job Benefits:

Incentive Bonus

Performance Bonus

Provident Fund

