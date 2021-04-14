Financial Director CA

G7 is looking to enhance its team capabilities with a financial executive who will add to G7 expertise whilst contributing to the company in its new phase of growth and expansion.
Job Description:
Financially minded professional able to effectively develop and revise Financial models used to interpret returns from renewable energy projects (REIPPPP experience required). Secure and negotiate bankability of projects; familiar with Project Finance in South Africa, Equity Investments, Capital raising, mezzanine and bridge finance
As a logical thinker with a keen interest and understanding of current affairs in the economic, Finance and sustainable spheres, actively follow and engage with current developments in the South African market including tax treatments and funding models. It will be your responsibility to ensure that all financial models remain accurate in that respect.
More generally, you are experienced in Financial Management, you will manage the Company budget and taxes, prepare and present Budget, Revised Estimate and Rolling Forecasts, supervise bookkeeping and accounting functions.
You will report directly and will be part of the top management.
Education:
Finance or portfolio management degree at a recognised educational institution
CFA honours
CA – Chartered Accountant
Experience:
4-6 years of experience in corporate or structured finance, renewable energy (utility-scale) project finance
Brought to Financial close 3 to 4 REIPPPP projects as a lead role
Experience in raising Fund and Equity
IFRS
Desired Skills:
- Financial analysis
- International Financial Reporting Standards
- Accounting management
- Structured Finance
- Project Finance
- Financial Modelling
- renewable energy
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Certificate
- Association of Chartered Certified Accountants
- Chartered Financial Analyst
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
- South African Institute of Professional Accountant
- Southern African Institute of Business Accountants
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Incentive Bonus
- Performance Bonus
- Provident Fund