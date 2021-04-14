Financial Manager

Based in Elsies rivier, Cape Town.

Well established manufacturing company looking for a Financial Manager to join their team. The candidate will be responsible for the full Finance function, as well as overseeing some of the other functions in the company. They are looking for someone that can analyse the financial climate and market trends to assist Executive Management in creating strategic plans for the future. They are looking for someone with ambition to benefit their team.

