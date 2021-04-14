Financial Manager Ã¢?? Tanzania at iOCO

The Role: Essential Responsibilities:
- Finance reporting function for all business units
o balance sheet reconciliations & process monthly journals
o monthly management account reporting for regional business units and variance analysis
o quarterly forecasts, annual budgets and high level forecasts
o Treasury management and cashflow forecasting
o Fixed asset register maintenance
o Debtors age analysis and bad debt provision
o Revaluation and authorisation of all bank reconciliations
o Review and approval of payment obligations (creditors)
- Maintain commercial focus through preparation & review of detailed budgets, forecasts and input into management decisions
- Investigate and report variances and implement controls to reduce variances where relevant.
- Plan, direct and coordinate the responsibilities of subordinates to ensure they are performing in line with expectations, including regular lodge visits
- Manage External Audit and field queries with Audit Team
- Co-ordinate regional annual budgeting and quarterly forecasting
- Completion and submission of relevant tax returns, including VAT, Income Tax, PAYE and Withholding Tax
- Maintain procedures for custody and control of assets and records in order to ensure safekeeping
- Establish and maintain relationships with internal customers and provide assistance when problems may be encountered
- Monthly preparation of Arusha payroll and reviewing regional payroll
AD HOC TASKS
- Consider review and support investment and commercial opportunities that arise from time to time
- Ad hoc projects as required from time to time
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Qualified Chartered Accountant
Experience required:
- Must be proficient with MS Office Packages and be able to demonstrate superior MS Excel abilities
- Experience in Accpac or Tourplan a plus
- Must be able to work in a challenging environment
- East African Tax & Accounting experience an advantage
- International experience is a plus
- Luxury lodge and / or Touring finance experience an advantage
Key Accountabilities: Skills required:
- Must be highly numerate in financial reporting, internal controls, taxation, relationships with key stakeholders and problem solving.
- Strong Commercial focus
- Able to prioritise and balance Commercial and technical financial requirements
- The ability to generate and maintain a positive momentum and focus.
- Consistently maintaining a high productivity level whilst demonstrating drive, stamina and the capacity to work hard.
- Maintains ethical and professional norms in all activities and including a willingness to develop oneself further.
- Able to coach and facilitate the development of others?? knowledge and skills, providing timely feedback and guidance to help them reach goals
- High emotional intelligence to be able to balance the highly driven work ethic that is in place coupled with a sense of ??fun?? and enjoying work daily
Personality and Attributes:
- Hands-on, self-driven and motivated
- Organised and results oriented
- Excellent problem solving skills
- Comfortable in dealing with and tolerant of diverse cultures, languages and environments
- Highly numerate and accurate, with an eye for detail on numbers and analysis of financial results
- Highly ethical and integrous with the ability to be principled when necessary
- Be open to and adapt to the very specific &Beyond culture of tolerance across the regions we operate