Financial Manager Ã¢?? Tanzania at iOCO

Apr 14, 2021

The Role: Essential Responsibilities:

  • Finance reporting function for all business units
    o balance sheet reconciliations & process monthly journals
    o monthly management account reporting for regional business units and variance analysis
    o quarterly forecasts, annual budgets and high level forecasts
    o Treasury management and cashflow forecasting
    o Fixed asset register maintenance
    o Debtors age analysis and bad debt provision
    o Revaluation and authorisation of all bank reconciliations
    o Review and approval of payment obligations (creditors)
  • Maintain commercial focus through preparation & review of detailed budgets, forecasts and input into management decisions
  • Investigate and report variances and implement controls to reduce variances where relevant.
  • Plan, direct and coordinate the responsibilities of subordinates to ensure they are performing in line with expectations, including regular lodge visits
  • Manage External Audit and field queries with Audit Team
  • Co-ordinate regional annual budgeting and quarterly forecasting
  • Completion and submission of relevant tax returns, including VAT, Income Tax, PAYE and Withholding Tax
  • Maintain procedures for custody and control of assets and records in order to ensure safekeeping
  • Establish and maintain relationships with internal customers and provide assistance when problems may be encountered
  • Monthly preparation of Arusha payroll and reviewing regional payroll

AD HOC TASKS

  • Consider review and support investment and commercial opportunities that arise from time to time
  • Ad hoc projects as required from time to time

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Qualified Chartered Accountant

Experience required:

  • Must be proficient with MS Office Packages and be able to demonstrate superior MS Excel abilities
  • Experience in Accpac or Tourplan a plus
  • Must be able to work in a challenging environment
  • East African Tax & Accounting experience an advantage
  • International experience is a plus
  • Luxury lodge and / or Touring finance experience an advantage

Key Accountabilities: Skills required:

  • Must be highly numerate in financial reporting, internal controls, taxation, relationships with key stakeholders and problem solving.
  • Strong Commercial focus
  • Able to prioritise and balance Commercial and technical financial requirements
  • The ability to generate and maintain a positive momentum and focus.
  • Consistently maintaining a high productivity level whilst demonstrating drive, stamina and the capacity to work hard.
  • Maintains ethical and professional norms in all activities and including a willingness to develop oneself further.
  • Able to coach and facilitate the development of others?? knowledge and skills, providing timely feedback and guidance to help them reach goals
  • High emotional intelligence to be able to balance the highly driven work ethic that is in place coupled with a sense of ??fun?? and enjoying work daily

Personality and Attributes:

  • Hands-on, self-driven and motivated
  • Organised and results oriented
  • Excellent problem solving skills
  • Comfortable in dealing with and tolerant of diverse cultures, languages and environments
  • Highly numerate and accurate, with an eye for detail on numbers and analysis of financial results
  • Highly ethical and integrous with the ability to be principled when necessary
  • Be open to and adapt to the very specific &Beyond culture of tolerance across the regions we operate

Learn more/Apply for this position