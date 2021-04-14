Financial Manager – Logistics

Our client in the logistics industry is urgently looking for a qualified Financial Manager to join their organization
Location: Kempton Park, Gauteng
Requirements: if you do not meet the requirements, your application will not be considered
- Degree in Financial Management or any related qualification
- 7 years of experience in a Financial Management role in the logistics industry
- Must have a working knowledge of MS Office and advanced Excel skills
- Accounting system experience
- Must have a keen eye for detail and desire to probe further into data
- SAGE Evolution & any (FMS) Freight management systems knowledge would be advantageous
- Must have a working knowledge of all statutory legislation and regulations (IFRS, Income Tax Act, VAT Act, Local and Fiscal Expertise)
- Must be able to guide, manage and lead the team to ensure appropriate financial processes are being used
Responsibilities:
- Providing and interpreting financial reports to MAN-COM and EXCO with recommendations on the further course of action.
- Advising on investment activities and provide strategies that the company should embark on.
- Maintaining the financial health of the company as well as the group.
- Analyze cost, pricing, variable contributions, sales, and the company’s actual performance compared to the business plans.
- Develop trends and projections for the company’s finances.
- Conduct reviews and evaluations for cost-reduction opportunities.
- Oversee operations of the finance department, set goals and objectives, and design a framework for these to be met.
- Review, monitor, and manage company budgets.
- Liaise with auditors to ensure appropriate monitoring of company finances is maintained.
- Ensure compliance with accounting policies and regulatory requirements.
- Ensure audit deliverables are maintained according to the standard required by the auditors.
- Participates in the execution of changes to procedures, policies, and systems to facilitate expansion, compliance, and scaling of the business.
- Maintains an accurate filing and record-keeping system for all financial statements and company documents.
- Any ad-hoc duties which are assigned.