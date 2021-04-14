Financial Manager – Logistics

Apr 14, 2021

Our client in the logistics industry is urgently looking for a qualified Financial Manager to join their organization

Location: Kempton Park, Gauteng

Requirements: if you do not meet the requirements, your application will not be considered

  • Degree in Financial Management or any related qualification
  • 7 years of experience in a Financial Management role in the logistics industry
  • Must have a working knowledge of MS Office and advanced Excel skills
  • Accounting system experience
  • Must have a keen eye for detail and desire to probe further into data
  • SAGE Evolution & any (FMS) Freight management systems knowledge would be advantageous
  • Must have a working knowledge of all statutory legislation and regulations (IFRS, Income Tax Act, VAT Act, Local and Fiscal Expertise)
  • Must be able to guide, manage and lead the team to ensure appropriate financial processes are being used

Responsibilities:

  • Providing and interpreting financial reports to MAN-COM and EXCO with recommendations on the further course of action.
  • Advising on investment activities and provide strategies that the company should embark on.
  • Maintaining the financial health of the company as well as the group.
  • Analyze cost, pricing, variable contributions, sales, and the company’s actual performance compared to the business plans.
  • Develop trends and projections for the company’s finances.
  • Conduct reviews and evaluations for cost-reduction opportunities.
  • Oversee operations of the finance department, set goals and objectives, and design a framework for these to be met.
  • Review, monitor, and manage company budgets.
  • Liaise with auditors to ensure appropriate monitoring of company finances is maintained.
  • Ensure compliance with accounting policies and regulatory requirements.
  • Ensure audit deliverables are maintained according to the standard required by the auditors.
  • Participates in the execution of changes to procedures, policies, and systems to facilitate expansion, compliance, and scaling of the business.
  • Maintains an accurate filing and record-keeping system for all financial statements and company documents.
  • Any ad-hoc duties which are assigned.

