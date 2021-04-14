Financial Manager – Logistics

Our client in the logistics industry is urgently looking for a qualified Financial Manager to join their organization

Location: Kempton Park, Gauteng

Requirements: if you do not meet the requirements, your application will not be considered

Degree in Financial Management or any related qualification

7 years of experience in a Financial Management role in the logistics industry

Must have a working knowledge of MS Office and advanced Excel skills

Accounting system experience

Must have a keen eye for detail and desire to probe further into data

SAGE Evolution & any (FMS) Freight management systems knowledge would be advantageous

Must have a working knowledge of all statutory legislation and regulations (IFRS, Income Tax Act, VAT Act, Local and Fiscal Expertise)

Must be able to guide, manage and lead the team to ensure appropriate financial processes are being used

Responsibilities:

Providing and interpreting financial reports to MAN-COM and EXCO with recommendations on the further course of action.

Advising on investment activities and provide strategies that the company should embark on.

Maintaining the financial health of the company as well as the group.

Analyze cost, pricing, variable contributions, sales, and the company’s actual performance compared to the business plans.

Develop trends and projections for the company’s finances.

Conduct reviews and evaluations for cost-reduction opportunities.

Oversee operations of the finance department, set goals and objectives, and design a framework for these to be met.

Review, monitor, and manage company budgets.

Liaise with auditors to ensure appropriate monitoring of company finances is maintained.

Ensure compliance with accounting policies and regulatory requirements.

Ensure audit deliverables are maintained according to the standard required by the auditors.

Participates in the execution of changes to procedures, policies, and systems to facilitate expansion, compliance, and scaling of the business.

Maintains an accurate filing and record-keeping system for all financial statements and company documents.

Any ad-hoc duties which are assigned.

Learn more/Apply for this position