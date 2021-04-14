FINANCIAL SALES GRAD/REPRESENTATIVE WITH DEGREE

If you are a BCom Graduate or LLB with at least 2 years experience and would like to join a FinTech company managing a database of clients to sell their products on a good basic plus commission please send your cv together with matric certificate.
ONLY CANDIDATES WITH MINIMUM 3 DISTINCTIONS AND MATHS ON HIGHER GRADE WILL BE CONSIDERED,
Desired Skills:
- FINANCIAL SALES
- INSURANCE SALES
- BCOM
- LLB
- FINTECH
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
