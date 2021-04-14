FINANCIAL SALES GRAD/REPRESENTATIVE WITH DEGREE

If you are a BCom Graduate or LLB with at least 2 years experience and would like to join a FinTech company managing a database of clients to sell their products on a good basic plus commission please send your cv together with matric certificate.

ONLY CANDIDATES WITH MINIMUM 3 DISTINCTIONS AND MATHS ON HIGHER GRADE WILL BE CONSIDERED,

Desired Skills:

FINANCIAL SALES

INSURANCE SALES

BCOM

LLB

FINTECH

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

SALES

FINANCIAL SALES

INSURANCE SALES

LLB

FINTECH

BCOM

Learn more/Apply for this position