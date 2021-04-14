Fitter/Millwright at SP Metal Forgings Boksburg

Apr 14, 2021

  • Attend to all repairs for all equipment breakdowns promptly and efficiently

  • Always establish and solve the root cause of all breakdowns

  • Planned Maintenance Processess

  • Document and record all maintenance activities

  • Attend to rebuilds, major repairs and project development

  • Training of Apprentices on apprentice program

  • MUST have at least 5 years post trade experience

  • MUST have press rebuild experience

Desired Skills:

  • Pneumatics
  • Hydraulics
  • Pipe Fitting
  • Welding
  • Bearings
  • Lubrication systems
  • Shotblasts
  • Forklift Experience
  • Trade test
  • Press rebuild

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

SP Metal Forgings is a South African-based company that specialises in the manufacturing of hot forge based precision components for the automotive and non-automotive sectors.
We are the largest forging company in Africa, with two plants situated in Boksburg, Gauteng, and Uitenhage, Eastern Cape.
Our primary focus is on automotive components, supplying to a broad spectrum of major OEMs, tier one, tier two, and tier three manufacturers, and commercial vehicle groups, worldwide. The non-automotive components cater to a variety of industries, including the mining, aerospace, and power generation sectors.
As a global manufacturer, 50% of our production is exported to Europe and North America, demonstrating that we are capable of providing a cost-effective, broad mix of high quality product offerings.
SP Metal Forgings is a certified IATF 16949, ISO 9001 & ISO 14000 supplier.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • MIBCO aligned benefits

