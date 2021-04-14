Fitter/Millwright at SP Metal Forgings Boksburg

-
Attend to all repairs for all equipment breakdowns promptly and efficiently
Always establish and solve the root cause of all breakdowns
Planned Maintenance Processess
Document and record all maintenance activities
Attend to rebuilds, major repairs and project development
Training of Apprentices on apprentice program
MUST have at least 5 years post trade experience
MUST have press rebuild experience
Desired Skills:
- Pneumatics
- Hydraulics
- Pipe Fitting
- Welding
- Bearings
- Lubrication systems
- Shotblasts
- Forklift Experience
- Trade test
- Press rebuild
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
SP Metal Forgings is a South African-based company that specialises in the manufacturing of hot forge based precision components for the automotive and non-automotive sectors.
We are the largest forging company in Africa, with two plants situated in Boksburg, Gauteng, and Uitenhage, Eastern Cape.
Our primary focus is on automotive components, supplying to a broad spectrum of major OEMs, tier one, tier two, and tier three manufacturers, and commercial vehicle groups, worldwide. The non-automotive components cater to a variety of industries, including the mining, aerospace, and power generation sectors.
As a global manufacturer, 50% of our production is exported to Europe and North America, demonstrating that we are capable of providing a cost-effective, broad mix of high quality product offerings.
SP Metal Forgings is a certified IATF 16949, ISO 9001 & ISO 14000 supplier.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- MIBCO aligned benefits