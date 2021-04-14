Forklift Driver

Apr 14, 2021

POSITION: Forklift Driver/Operator
LOCATION: Boksburg, East Rand
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

Our client, a leader in the manufacturing of Equipment and Industrial supplies, is looking for an experienced and professional Forklift Driver to join their team permanently. The ideal candidate should be a team player, hardworking, reliable, responsible, and punctual.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric/Grade 12
  • Valid fork-lifting license
  • Minimum 5 years’ 7000kg + Forklift Driving experience
  • Excellent hand-eye coordination
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to maintain a safe working area
  • Language proficiency in both English & Afrikaans
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Good verbal and non-verbal communicator
  • Hard-working and focused on getting the job done
  • Problem-solver
  • Basic numeracy skills

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Ensure that the forklift is in good working order
  • Load, offload and receive materials, parts, machinery, and other items.
  • Move material to the production workstations.
  • Loading and unloading of trucks daily
  • Moving of stock
  • Maintain compliance to all health & safety standards
  • Complete daily forklift checklist before operating the machines
  • Pick and deliver the correct items and quantities of inventory for customer orders and deliver it to the shipping staging area in an accurate and timely manner
  • Pick and deliver the correct items and quantities of inventory and deliver it to the designated production lines in an accurate and timely manner
  • Transfer and locate receiving inventory into warehouse locations in an accurate and timely manner
  • Prepare material movement documentation accurately and promptly.
  • Load and unload trucks as needed or assigned
  • Perform other duties as required

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #FD as a reference in the subject line of your email;
  • Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
  • A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
  • Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of Drivers License & Valid fork-lifting license
  • Copy of qualifications & certificates
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

