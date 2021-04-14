POSITION: Forklift Driver/Operator
LOCATION: Boksburg, East Rand
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
Our client, a leader in the manufacturing of Equipment and Industrial supplies, is looking for an experienced and professional Forklift Driver to join their team permanently. The ideal candidate should be a team player, hardworking, reliable, responsible, and punctual.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric/Grade 12
- Valid fork-lifting license
- Minimum 5 years’ 7000kg + Forklift Driving experience
- Excellent hand-eye coordination
- Attention to detail
- Ability to maintain a safe working area
- Language proficiency in both English & Afrikaans
- Ability to work under pressure
- Good verbal and non-verbal communicator
- Hard-working and focused on getting the job done
- Problem-solver
- Basic numeracy skills
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Ensure that the forklift is in good working order
- Load, offload and receive materials, parts, machinery, and other items.
- Move material to the production workstations.
- Loading and unloading of trucks daily
- Moving of stock
- Maintain compliance to all health & safety standards
- Complete daily forklift checklist before operating the machines
- Pick and deliver the correct items and quantities of inventory for customer orders and deliver it to the shipping staging area in an accurate and timely manner
- Pick and deliver the correct items and quantities of inventory and deliver it to the designated production lines in an accurate and timely manner
- Transfer and locate receiving inventory into warehouse locations in an accurate and timely manner
- Prepare material movement documentation accurately and promptly.
- Load and unload trucks as needed or assigned
- Perform other duties as required
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #FD as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of Drivers License & Valid fork-lifting license
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
Desired Skills:
- Fork Lift
- Loading
- Pack Goods
- Warehouse work
- Loading Trucks
- Picking
- Moving stock
- 7000kg forklift driving experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate