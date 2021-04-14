Forklift Driver

POSITION: Forklift Driver/Operator

LOCATION: Boksburg, East Rand

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: Market-related

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

Our client, a leader in the manufacturing of Equipment and Industrial supplies, is looking for an experienced and professional Forklift Driver to join their team permanently. The ideal candidate should be a team player, hardworking, reliable, responsible, and punctual.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric/Grade 12

Valid fork-lifting license

Minimum 5 years’ 7000kg + Forklift Driving experience

Excellent hand-eye coordination

Attention to detail

Ability to maintain a safe working area

Language proficiency in both English & Afrikaans

Ability to work under pressure

Good verbal and non-verbal communicator

Hard-working and focused on getting the job done

Problem-solver

Basic numeracy skills

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ensure that the forklift is in good working order

Load, offload and receive materials, parts, machinery, and other items.

Move material to the production workstations.

Loading and unloading of trucks daily

Moving of stock

Maintain compliance to all health & safety standards

Complete daily forklift checklist before operating the machines

Pick and deliver the correct items and quantities of inventory for customer orders and deliver it to the shipping staging area in an accurate and timely manner

Pick and deliver the correct items and quantities of inventory and deliver it to the designated production lines in an accurate and timely manner

Transfer and locate receiving inventory into warehouse locations in an accurate and timely manner

Prepare material movement documentation accurately and promptly.

Load and unload trucks as needed or assigned

Perform other duties as required

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #FD as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of Drivers License & Valid fork-lifting license

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

Fork Lift

Loading

Pack Goods

Warehouse work

Loading Trucks

Picking

Moving stock

7000kg forklift driving experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

