POSITION: Front-End Web Developer
LOCATION: Northriding, Johannesburg
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
JOB PURPOSE:
Our client is looking for an analytical, results-driven Front-end Developer who will work with team members to troubleshoot and improve current back-end applications and processes. The Front-end Developer will use his or her understanding of programming languages and tools to analyse current codes and industry developments, formulate more efficient processes, solve problems, and create a more seamless experience for users. You should have excellent communication, computer, and project management skills. To succeed as a Front-end Developer, you should be focused on building a better, more efficient program and creating a better end-user experience. You should be knowledgeable, collaborative, and motivated.
Preference will be given to candidates that have experience in the Online gaming and gambling industry.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer programming, computer science, or a related field.
- More education or experience may be required.
- Fluency or understanding of specific languages, such as Java, PHP, or Python, and operating systems may be required.
- Strong understanding of the web development cycle and programming techniques and tools.
- Focus on efficiency, user experience, and process improvement.
- Excellent project and time management skills.
- Strong problem solving and verbal and written communication skills.
- Ability to work independently or with a group.
- Willingness to sit at a desk for extended periods.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Compile and analyse data, processes, and codes to troubleshoot problems and identify areas for improvement.
- Collaborating with the front-end developers and other team members to establish objectives and design more functional, cohesive codes to enhance the user experience.
- Developing ideas for new programs, products, or features by monitoring industry developments and trends.
- Recording data and reporting it to proper parties, such as clients or leadership.
- Participating in continuing education and training to remain current on best practices, learn new programming languages, and better assist other team members.
- Taking lead on projects, as needed.
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed] or [Email Address Removed]
- Use #FEDEV as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
