Front-End Web Developer

Apr 14, 2021

POSITION: Front-End Web Developer
LOCATION: Northriding, Johannesburg
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:
Our client is looking for an analytical, results-driven Front-end Developer who will work with team members to troubleshoot and improve current back-end applications and processes. The Front-end Developer will use his or her understanding of programming languages and tools to analyse current codes and industry developments, formulate more efficient processes, solve problems, and create a more seamless experience for users. You should have excellent communication, computer, and project management skills. To succeed as a Front-end Developer, you should be focused on building a better, more efficient program and creating a better end-user experience. You should be knowledgeable, collaborative, and motivated.

Preference will be given to candidates that have experience in the Online gaming and gambling industry.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer programming, computer science, or a related field.
  • More education or experience may be required.
  • Fluency or understanding of specific languages, such as Java, PHP, or Python, and operating systems may be required.
  • Strong understanding of the web development cycle and programming techniques and tools.
  • Focus on efficiency, user experience, and process improvement.
  • Excellent project and time management skills.
  • Strong problem solving and verbal and written communication skills.
  • Ability to work independently or with a group.
  • Willingness to sit at a desk for extended periods.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Compile and analyse data, processes, and codes to troubleshoot problems and identify areas for improvement.
  • Collaborating with the front-end developers and other team members to establish objectives and design more functional, cohesive codes to enhance the user experience.
  • Developing ideas for new programs, products, or features by monitoring industry developments and trends.
  • Recording data and reporting it to proper parties, such as clients or leadership.
  • Participating in continuing education and training to remain current on best practices, learn new programming languages, and better assist other team members.
  • Taking lead on projects, as needed.

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed] or [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #FEDEV as a reference in the subject line of your email;
  • Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
  • A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
  • Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of qualifications & certificates
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

  • Frontend development
  • Python
  • Java
  • PHP
  • Compile & analise data
  • Troubleshoot problems
  • Web development cycle
  • Programming techniques & tools
  • Web Development
  • Front-end
  • Front-end Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position