POSITION: Front-End Web Developer

LOCATION: Northriding, Johannesburg

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: Market-related

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:

Our client is looking for an analytical, results-driven Front-end Developer who will work with team members to troubleshoot and improve current back-end applications and processes. The Front-end Developer will use his or her understanding of programming languages and tools to analyse current codes and industry developments, formulate more efficient processes, solve problems, and create a more seamless experience for users. You should have excellent communication, computer, and project management skills. To succeed as a Front-end Developer, you should be focused on building a better, more efficient program and creating a better end-user experience. You should be knowledgeable, collaborative, and motivated.

Preference will be given to candidates that have experience in the Online gaming and gambling industry.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in computer programming, computer science, or a related field.

More education or experience may be required.

Fluency or understanding of specific languages, such as Java, PHP, or Python, and operating systems may be required.

Strong understanding of the web development cycle and programming techniques and tools.

Focus on efficiency, user experience, and process improvement.

Excellent project and time management skills.

Strong problem solving and verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to work independently or with a group.

Willingness to sit at a desk for extended periods.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Compile and analyse data, processes, and codes to troubleshoot problems and identify areas for improvement.

Collaborating with the front-end developers and other team members to establish objectives and design more functional, cohesive codes to enhance the user experience.

Developing ideas for new programs, products, or features by monitoring industry developments and trends.

Recording data and reporting it to proper parties, such as clients or leadership.

Participating in continuing education and training to remain current on best practices, learn new programming languages, and better assist other team members.

Taking lead on projects, as needed.

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed] or [Email Address Removed]

Use #FEDEV as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

