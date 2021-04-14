Full Stack Developer

POSITION: Full Stack Developer

LOCATION: Johannesburg

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: Market-related depending on experience

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

CLIENT: Online gaming & gambling industry

A fast-paced online gaming company, offering multiple gambling verticals such as sports betting and live bet games has an exciting new opportunity in the IT division.

JOB PURPOSE:

Our client is looking for a skilled Web Developer who will be responsible for developing and/or designing websites for their company. You will be working alongside a team of other developers in creating, maintaining, and updating their websites. In order for you to succeed in this role, you will need to be proficient in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and have solid knowledge and experience in programming applications.

DESIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree in Web development or related field, or relevant experience.

3-5 years of experience in gaming, or other heavily regulated industry.

Dedicated to working long hours and overtime when required.

Solid knowledge and experience in programming applications.

Proficient in JavaScript, HTML, CSS.

Proficient in My SQL.

Dedicated team player.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.

Solid ability in both written and verbal communication.

Knowledge of programming language and technical terminology.

Able to develop ideas and processes and clearly express them.

A high degree of independent judgment.

Able to solve complex problems.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Website and software application designing, building, or maintaining.

Using scripting or authoring languages, management tools, content creation tools, applications and digital media.

Conferring with teams to resolve conflicts, prioritize needs, develop content criteria, or choose solutions.

Directing or performing Website updates.

Developing or validating test routines and schedules to ensure that test cases mimic external interfaces and address all browser and device types.

Editing, writing, or designing Website content, and directing team members who produce content.

Maintaining an understanding of the latest Web applications and programming practices through education, study, and participation in conferences, workshops, and groups.

Back up files from Web sites to local directories for recovery.

Identifying problems uncovered by customer feedback and testing, and correcting or referring problems to appropriate personnel for correction.

Evaluating code to ensure it meets industry standards, is valid, is properly structured, and is compatible with browsers, devices, or operating systems.

Determining user needs by analyzing technical requirements

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed] or [Email Address Removed]

Use #FSDEV as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

