Fund Assessor at Private

Apr 14, 2021

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Receives and logs new social benefit funds applications.
  • Ensures all member data on the system is correct and valid.
  • Validates the application details.
  • Ensures that the employee/employer is due for the benefit applied for.
  • Assesses applications in accordance to the funds rules and regulations.
  • Verifies the payment of the benefit due.
  • Transacts and effects payments to the establishment, member or service provided concerned.
  • Issue application forms, tax certificates and benefit statements.
  • Conducts investigations on queries and complaints and responds to the establishment, member, service provider and party concerned
  • Liaises with relevant parties to resolve complaints.
  • Provides customer services to members, establishments, service providers and parties via written and / or telephonic communication.
  • Ensures service levels and performance in customer administration is maintained in terms of the national Mission, Vision and Statements.
  • Filing of all provident fund claims that are not on ready to process status.
  • Process provident fund claims that are on ready to process status.

Qualifications

  • Matric (standard 10)
  • At least 1 year Fund Benefit processing/ assessment experience
  • General knowledge of benefit funds
  • Customer orientated behavior
  • Computer literate – Microsoft package (intermediate level) advantageous

Knowledge/Experience/Skills/Requirements

  • Verbal and written communication skills
  • Ability to build strong effective relationships with all stakeholders, i.e. existing clients

and potential clients as well as internal stakeholders, i.e. colleagues and management

  • Must be a good team player and achieve objectives as set out by supervisor
  • Must be meticulous in carrying out tasks/instructions etc.
  • Must have good interpersonal and low level decision making skills
  • Must have attention to details
  • Above average administration skills required

Desired Skills:

  • Fund Benefit Experience
  • Administration
  • Stakeholder Engagement

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Duties and Responsibilities

– Receives and logs new social benefit funds applications.
– Ensures all member data on the system is correct and valid.
– Validates the application details.
– Ensures that the employee/employer is due for the benefit applied for.
– Assesses applications in accordance to the funds rules and regulations.
– Verifies the payment of the benefit due.
– Transacts and effects payments to the establishment, member or service provided concerned.
– Issue application forms, tax certificates and benefit statements.
– Conducts investigations on queries and complaints and responds to the establishment, member, service provider and party concerned
– Liaises with relevant parties to resolve complaints.
– Provides customer services to members, establishments, service providers and parties via written and / or telephonic communication.
– Ensures service levels and performance in customer administration is maintained in terms of the national Mission, Vision and Statements.
– Filing of all provident fund claims that are not on ready to process status.
– Process provident fund claims that are on ready to process status.

Qualifications

– Matric (standard 10)
– At least 1 year Fund Benefit processing/ assessment experience
– General knowledge of benefit funds
– Customer orientated behavior
– Computer literate – Microsoft package (intermediate level) advantageous

Knowledge/Experience/Skills/Requirements

– Verbal and written communication skills
– Ability to build strong effective relationships with all stakeholders, i.e. existing clients

and potential clients as well as internal stakeholders, i.e. colleagues and management

– Must be a good team player and achieve objectives as set out by supervisor
– Must be meticulous in carrying out tasks/instructions etc.
– Must have good interpersonal and low level decision making skills
– Must have attention to details
– Above average administration skills required

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension
  • 13th Cheque

Learn more/Apply for this position