Fund Assessor at Private

Duties and Responsibilities
- Receives and logs new social benefit funds applications.
- Ensures all member data on the system is correct and valid.
- Validates the application details.
- Ensures that the employee/employer is due for the benefit applied for.
- Assesses applications in accordance to the funds rules and regulations.
- Verifies the payment of the benefit due.
- Transacts and effects payments to the establishment, member or service provided concerned.
- Issue application forms, tax certificates and benefit statements.
- Conducts investigations on queries and complaints and responds to the establishment, member, service provider and party concerned
- Liaises with relevant parties to resolve complaints.
- Provides customer services to members, establishments, service providers and parties via written and / or telephonic communication.
- Ensures service levels and performance in customer administration is maintained in terms of the national Mission, Vision and Statements.
- Filing of all provident fund claims that are not on ready to process status.
- Process provident fund claims that are on ready to process status.
Qualifications
- Matric (standard 10)
- At least 1 year Fund Benefit processing/ assessment experience
- General knowledge of benefit funds
- Customer orientated behavior
- Computer literate – Microsoft package (intermediate level) advantageous
Knowledge/Experience/Skills/Requirements
- Verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to build strong effective relationships with all stakeholders, i.e. existing clients
and potential clients as well as internal stakeholders, i.e. colleagues and management
- Must be a good team player and achieve objectives as set out by supervisor
- Must be meticulous in carrying out tasks/instructions etc.
- Must have good interpersonal and low level decision making skills
- Must have attention to details
- Above average administration skills required
Desired Skills:
- Fund Benefit Experience
- Administration
- Stakeholder Engagement
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension
- 13th Cheque