Fund Assessor at Private

Duties and Responsibilities

Receives and logs new social benefit funds applications.

Ensures all member data on the system is correct and valid.

Validates the application details.

Ensures that the employee/employer is due for the benefit applied for.

Assesses applications in accordance to the funds rules and regulations.

Verifies the payment of the benefit due.

Transacts and effects payments to the establishment, member or service provided concerned.

Issue application forms, tax certificates and benefit statements.

Conducts investigations on queries and complaints and responds to the establishment, member, service provider and party concerned

Liaises with relevant parties to resolve complaints.

Provides customer services to members, establishments, service providers and parties via written and / or telephonic communication.

Ensures service levels and performance in customer administration is maintained in terms of the national Mission, Vision and Statements.

Filing of all provident fund claims that are not on ready to process status.

Process provident fund claims that are on ready to process status.

Qualifications

Matric (standard 10)

At least 1 year Fund Benefit processing/ assessment experience

General knowledge of benefit funds

Customer orientated behavior

Computer literate – Microsoft package (intermediate level) advantageous

Knowledge/Experience/Skills/Requirements

Verbal and written communication skills

Ability to build strong effective relationships with all stakeholders, i.e. existing clients

and potential clients as well as internal stakeholders, i.e. colleagues and management

Must be a good team player and achieve objectives as set out by supervisor

Must be meticulous in carrying out tasks/instructions etc.

Must have good interpersonal and low level decision making skills

Must have attention to details

Above average administration skills required

Desired Skills:

Fund Benefit Experience

Administration

Stakeholder Engagement

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension

13th Cheque

