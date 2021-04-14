Grid Connection Engineer

Primarily functioning as a substation design and grid connection engineer for transmission, distribution and renewable energy projects. The candidate should be experienced in primary plant substation design. Secondary plant experience and exposure to HV/MV transmission lines will be beneficial.

Key Responsibilities:

Prepare functional designs, specifications, bills of quantity and tender documents for substation projects (11kV to 400kV) to internationally accepted standards for clients in Southern Africa and also internationally.

Prepare functional designs, specifications, bills of quantity and tender documents for the grid connection aspects of utility scale renewable energy projects (solar and wind) to internationally accepted standards for clients in Southern Africa and internationally.

Review and comment on the technical aspects of Power Purchase and Connection Agreements for renewable energy projects

Preparation of reports, calculations and drawings to stakeholder requirements

Review detailed designs of substations and substation technologies submitted by contractors

Attend meetings with project stakeholders and prepare minutes

Site audits and inputs to Project Scoping

Provide project engineering support during the construction and commissioning phase of transmission and distribution projects including responding to technical queries, factory inspection and witnessing the testing of substation equipment, review of routine and type test results and reports and monitoring progress of construction on site

Preparation and review of project scope, methodology, schedules, and budget for proposals for consultancy services

Maintaining relationships with internal divisions, external contractors and clients

Qualifications Required:

B.Eng Engineering (Electrical) or BTech (Electrical)

ECSA registration is essential.

Min 3 to 5 years engineering experience

Experience in substation design and engineering

Experience on grid connection for utility scale solar and wind renewable energy projects

Experience in solar and wind renewable energy technologies will be beneficial

Experience on Projects in Southern Africa

Project Management experience will be beneficial

Desired Skills:

substation design

Grid

HV/MV transmission lines

11kV to 400kV

Desired Accreditations:

Engineering Council of South Africa

