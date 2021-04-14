Primarily functioning as a substation design and grid connection engineer for transmission, distribution and renewable energy projects. The candidate should be experienced in primary plant substation design. Secondary plant experience and exposure to HV/MV transmission lines will be beneficial.
Key Responsibilities:
- Prepare functional designs, specifications, bills of quantity and tender documents for substation projects (11kV to 400kV) to internationally accepted standards for clients in Southern Africa and also internationally.
- Prepare functional designs, specifications, bills of quantity and tender documents for the grid connection aspects of utility scale renewable energy projects (solar and wind) to internationally accepted standards for clients in Southern Africa and internationally.
- Review and comment on the technical aspects of Power Purchase and Connection Agreements for renewable energy projects
- Preparation of reports, calculations and drawings to stakeholder requirements
- Review detailed designs of substations and substation technologies submitted by contractors
- Attend meetings with project stakeholders and prepare minutes
- Site audits and inputs to Project Scoping
- Provide project engineering support during the construction and commissioning phase of transmission and distribution projects including responding to technical queries, factory inspection and witnessing the testing of substation equipment, review of routine and type test results and reports and monitoring progress of construction on site
- Preparation and review of project scope, methodology, schedules, and budget for proposals for consultancy services
- Maintaining relationships with internal divisions, external contractors and clients
Qualifications Required:
- B.Eng Engineering (Electrical) or BTech (Electrical)
- ECSA registration is essential.
- Min 3 to 5 years engineering experience
- Experience in substation design and engineering
- Experience on grid connection for utility scale solar and wind renewable energy projects
- Experience in solar and wind renewable energy technologies will be beneficial
- Experience on Projects in Southern Africa
- Project Management experience will be beneficial
Desired Skills:
- substation design
- Grid
- HV/MV transmission lines
- 11kV to 400kV
Desired Accreditations:
- Engineering Council of South Africa