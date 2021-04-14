Head of Investment

The purpose of this role is to ensure the effective and timely implementation of the investment strategy and the ongoing management of the investment portfolio. The role requires the portfolio construction of the underlying asset classes of the strategy and the selection, appointment, on-boarding and monitoring of external asset managers. The role also requires liaison between the other units in the corporation and the investment unit and external asset managers, other service providers and regulators.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES, MEASURES & INTERFACES

Investment Strategy

Setting and reviewing the investment philosophy and strategy for the corporation’s local and offshore investment portfolio, while being cognizant of insurance liabilities, applicable regulations, risk appetite and solvency framework.

Perform required asset modelling/analyses to inform the investment strategy.

Review the Investment Policy Statement (IPS).

Conduct together with the actuarial unit an asset/liability study to inform the investment strategy.

Portfolio Construction

Provide asset class portfolio construction parameters and asset manager specifications to implement the investment strategy, with market analysis to support recommendations.

Define the asset allocation, investment guidelines and portfolio construction being cognizant of insurance liabilities, risk appetite and solvency framework.

Compile asset manager investment guidelines to reflect each manager’s investment process and style, and the ex-ante expectations in terms of risk taken and value added versus the benchmark.

Liaise with the corporation’s asset consultant to deliver required asset manager and portfolio construction research.

Implementation of investment strategy

Adequate selection, appointment, onboarding asset managers.

Prepare tender, evaluation and selection criteria for the appointment of new asset managers in line with the corporation’s procurement policies.

Liaise with incoming and outgoing asset managers, the asset consultant and the custodian to propose, plan and execute asset transitions and provide reconciliation reports thereof.

Portfolio Monitoring

Ensure adherence to investment policy statement and investment mandates by asset managers.

Monitor asset managers by way of performance report backs, due diligences, manager scoring and evaluations and contract management assessments. Report evaluation outcomes and recommendations to various committees.

Manage fund manager allocations in line with IPS to achieve investment objectives whilst ensuring that it is within approved risk parameters.

Manage corporation’s required liquidity and cash flow needs and resulting in and out flows of fund manager portfolios and portfolio rebalancing.

Undertake performance evaluations of the portfolios and all the underlying contributors to performance.

Monitoring asset manager compliance with investment guidelines.

Risk Management

Manage investment unit risks to enable the corporation to mitigate enterprise wide risks. Including maintaining unit risk register and reporting on identified risk metrics.

Ensure compliance with all investment risk related policies (e.g. IPS, Risk Strategy document).

Assist in necessary stress-testing of the investment portfolio as part of the Own Risk and Solvency Assessment (ORSA).

Managerial responsibilities

Managing the investment team and setting up the function’s investment processes, policies, systems and reporting tools.

Set clear performance goals for direct reports ensuring the achievement of unit objectives.

Review work performed by direct reports.

Maintain documentation on unit processes.

Manage and monitor performance of investment consultant, custodian and other external service providers.

Day-to-day management of investment activities and reporting regularly to the Chief Actuarial & Investment

Efficient and timeous execution of the investment processes with proper planning and prioritising of tasks.

Timeous and high quality reports and proposals to management and the board committees

Efficient management of the unit’s operational and investment related expenses

Other responsibilities

Forecasting the investment portfolio, expected investment returns and expenses as part of the firm’s budgeting process and strategy planning.

Work with the actuarial, finance and risk units to ensure regulatory compliance and to prepare required reporting to regulators.

Key Measures

Achievement of investment performance targets within risk limits

Efficient unit processes

Key Interfaces

Staff at all levels

Asset and fund managers

Internal and External Auditors

Investment unit external stakeholders

Management Executive Committee

Board and Board sub-committees

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

An Honour’s degree in Financial Management, Accounting, Investment Management, Actuarial science or any other relevant field.

CFA qualification is a requirement.

Minimum 7 years’ experience in investment environment.

Knowledge of market systems (e.g. Bloomberg) and asset modelling software will be an advantage.

Experience in the insurance industry will be an advantage.

Knowledge of government related procurement processes, policies and Acts will be an advantage.

SKILLS & ABILITIES

Should demonstrate the following competencies:

Strong numerical orientation

Highly organised

Accurate and detail orientated

Critical and analytical capability

Ability to perform well under pressure and show maturity, confidence and resilience

Ability to work independently

Excellent listening, communication and interpersonal skills

Pro-active approach to work, clients, problem solving

Learning agility and curiosity

Assertive

Passionate ownership for results

Team player with leadership capabilities

