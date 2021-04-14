HEAD OF SALES: FIBRE & TELECOMMUNICATIONS – Ref 20672

Introduction
Join a leader in the Fibre industry (12 years in business) and utilise your industry related sales management experience (distribution & installation Services), specialising in passive fibre optic network solutions. The company has a comprehensive product range, suitable for fibre optic networks in Telecommunications, IT, Premise, Datacentre, Security & Industrial markets. Fibre optic products for Central Office, Feeder & Distribution, Drop & Premises and Fibre Accessories for FTTX, FTH, FTB, FTTS, FTTA, Long Haul, Metro and Access.
Duties & Responsibilities
Report directly to the Managing Director
MAIN FUNCTION
Maximise profitability for the company including new businessin Africa. Operational and staff management (5 internal and external sales). Set realistic expectations and deliver on these expectations. Develop sales targets. Manage and monitor sales team performance, manage and track performance incudin cross functional meetings. Develop an African footprint.
Strategic:
Contribute together with the rest of the management team to the overall company strategy
- Driving the complete end-to-end marketing strategy in the company
- To engage with all potential new clients in SA as well as SADC in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector as well as other sectors or verticals that will be introduced into the company.
- Contribute and support the development of the annual strategy and business plan together with the management team in accordance with the guidelines from shareholders.
Financial:
- Contribute together with MD and FM all input to annual sales budget
- Monthly reporting on budgeted and actual revenue and GP
- To build up, maintain and manage a sustainable sales pipeline in order to reach the set revenue and GP targets set for the company in the annual budget.
- Develop and report on all key metrics related to the Sales objectives of the company
Legal/Compliance:
- Develop and maintain all Sales related policies and procedures in line with the overall company policies and procedures and stakeholder guidelines.
- Ensure corporate governance compliance and promote high ethical standards and moral values
- Understand and communicate all customer contracts to the organisation and ensure compliance of terms and conditions of such contracts
Operational/Departmental:
- Create environment that enhances customer experience
- Understands product and service solutions and design offerings
- Lead, motivate, coach and enable sales team to perform at high levels of drive, commitment and professionalism
- Create maintain and manage proper detailed account plans for all current and potential new clients
- To proactively seek new and maintain existing business based on the current product and service portfolio as well as any new products, technologies or services offerings that will be introduced into the company.
- Create and maintain job descriptions, key performance areas and evaluation documents for the sales department
- Monitor and evaluate departmental staff performance in line with set standards of excellence
- Develop team member competencies by mentoring and coaching
- Manage poor performance and identify and implement corrective measures
- Recruit, select and retain team members as required
Desired Experience & Qualification
Experience
- Relevant Diploma or Degree (minimum NQF level 5)
- Post graduate qualification advantageous
- 5 years in relevant sales management experience
- Sales experience in the ICT industry
Skills
Extensive network and relationships in SA and SADC in the ICT sector
- Knowledge of products and services offerings, costings and marketing
- Knowledge of the end-to-end sales processes and procedures
- Excellent communication skills
KPA’S
- Meeting overall company financial targets
- Product and Service knowledge
- Customer satisfaction ratings
- New business development
- Manage and maintain account plans
- Understand, communicate and ensure compliance on all customer contracts
- Identify risks and deviations in department and implement corrective action plans
Package & Remuneration
R50 000 – R70 000 (Neg)+ Large Company Contribution towards Medical Aid, Pension, Performance Bonus etc.
Desired Skills:
- Sales management
- Managing team sales
- Sales Development
- Sales Strategy
- Developing Sales Strategies
- Sales Planning
- New Business Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma