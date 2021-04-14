HR Business Partner

Introduction

To provide an end-to-end HR services including execution and alignment of HR strategy objectives. Drive HR related projects to ensure successful outcomes within set parameters. To support the company’s goals through application and implementation of the HR Strategy and processes

Duties & Responsibilities

Support the development, implementation and execute the HR strategy, policies, and procedures.

Drive, organise, direct, control and evaluate the projects of the HR department assigned to HRBPs.

Provide line partners cutting edge business solutions and advice in people management practices to position the company as an employer of choice.

Develop and drive the company’s performance management culture in line with its philosophy.

Ensure the implementation of the compensation programmes to ensure regulatory compliance and acquisition, development, and retention of critical talent segments in the business.

Implement practical solutions to HR programmes and interventions and ensure that the HR value chain supports the company strategy.

Plan and implement value enhancing solutions to improve employee value proposition and HR processes.

Foster and drive high ethical and governance standards in line with the company values and culture.

Act as a custodian of HR products and policies and always ensure legislative compliance to protect the organisations license to operate.

Ensure that HR department provides a satisfactory service to the business.

Ensure that all people management risk and auditing issues are addressed.

Competencies and skills- Facilitation of HR interventions including high performance values-based culture and ethics programmes.

Desired Skills:

Interpersonal Skills

Business acumen

Transformation disposition

Results driven

Strategic thinking

Decision Making

