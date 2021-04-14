A Human Resources Manager vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium in Parktown, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof
Main purpose of the job
- To develop and deliver People Management strategies that support the overall strategic aims and objectives of the organization
- To function at a strategic and operational level when recommending appropriate human resources management solutions and provide customer-centric HR services
Location
- Parktown – Johannesburg
Key performance areas
- Provides strategic HR Management Input and builds effective business partnerships at all levels of the organization by actively building relationships and networking with Directors and Line Management thereby aligning HR objectives with business strategy
- Oversees and facilitates the full HR Administrative function of employment conditions for all staff aligning both sponsor and shared service requirements
- Oversees and facilitates a streamlined recruitment and selection procedure within the respective division
- Provides input into the development of a training and development strategy and plan that is aligned to Company and Divisional strategy
- Ensures the application of the integrated performance management process within the unit thereby enhancing a high-performance culture
- Provides expert guidance, coaching and support in all Employee Relations and Legal compliance matters including Conditions of employment, Absence Management, Restructuring, Industrial Relations, Disciplinary Hearings, Third Party Disputes
Required minimum education and training
- Post Graduate degree in a Human Resources related field or studying towards
Required minimum work experience
- A minimum of 8 years experience in the Human Resources field, with five years, working experience at a management level
- Working experience in a Donor-funded environment would be an advantage
- Driver’s license and own vehicle essential
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities
- Ability to communicate effectively at all levels of the organization
- Computer literacy at an intermediate level including the use of MS Word, Excel and Email and the Internet
- Ability to work in a high-pressure environment
- Attention to detail
- Process orientated and output-driven
- Extremely well organized and resourceful Flexible and able to multitask
- Exhibit strong leadership and mentoring skills
- Good industrial relations skills and ability to represent the Company at the CCMA
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 20 April 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund