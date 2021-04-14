Human Resources Manager

A Human Resources Manager vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium in Parktown, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof

Main purpose of the job

To develop and deliver People Management strategies that support the overall strategic aims and objectives of the organization

To function at a strategic and operational level when recommending appropriate human resources management solutions and provide customer-centric HR services

Location

Parktown – Johannesburg

Key performance areas

Provides strategic HR Management Input and builds effective business partnerships at all levels of the organization by actively building relationships and networking with Directors and Line Management thereby aligning HR objectives with business strategy

Oversees and facilitates the full HR Administrative function of employment conditions for all staff aligning both sponsor and shared service requirements

Oversees and facilitates a streamlined recruitment and selection procedure within the respective division

Provides input into the development of a training and development strategy and plan that is aligned to Company and Divisional strategy

Ensures the application of the integrated performance management process within the unit thereby enhancing a high-performance culture

Provides expert guidance, coaching and support in all Employee Relations and Legal compliance matters including Conditions of employment, Absence Management, Restructuring, Industrial Relations, Disciplinary Hearings, Third Party Disputes

Required minimum education and training

Post Graduate degree in a Human Resources related field or studying towards

Required minimum work experience

A minimum of 8 years experience in the Human Resources field, with five years, working experience at a management level

Working experience in a Donor-funded environment would be an advantage



Driver’s license and own vehicle essential

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Ability to communicate effectively at all levels of the organization

Computer literacy at an intermediate level including the use of MS Word, Excel and Email and the Internet

Ability to work in a high-pressure environment

Attention to detail

Process orientated and output-driven

Extremely well organized and resourceful Flexible and able to multitask

Exhibit strong leadership and mentoring skills

Good industrial relations skills and ability to represent the Company at the CCMA

