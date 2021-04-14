Infobip rated as a Tier One SMS firewall vendor

Infobip has been rated Tier One SMS firewall vendor in the annual survey of mobile operators worldwide conducted by Rocco Research.

In a survey of 215 mobile network operators from 109 countries, Infobip placed in the top two overall rating of providers with a score of 4.38 out of a possible 5 and topped the ratings in performance and leadership categories.

This marks Infobip’s fourth consecutive appearance in the top tier of SMS firewall vendors worldwide, further solidifying its reputation as a reliable and high-performing provider of SMS traffic filtering and monetisation solutions.

Rocco Research methodology includes impartial and transparent surveys aimed at mobile operators, asking them about the performance of vendors from various telco services, and producing detailed reports with ratings in various technical and commercial categories. In the past, Infobip has consistently topped the ratings for A2P SMS services provider in both mobile operator and enterprise surveys also conducted by Rocco Research.

“We’re absolutely delighted with the findings of this year’s SMS firewall vendor survey by Rocco. Our mobile operator partners have recognized the efforts we put into building a comprehensive ecosystem that combines cutting edge development of filtering solutions with a proactive approach to traffic monetisation. We’re also pleased that the survey highlighted further growth and innovation areas that complement our vision for the future,” says Infobip founder and CEO Silvio Kutic.

Founder and chairman of Rocco Group, Jason Bryan concludes: “Once again we find another reason to celebrate the performance and leadership of Infobip, a company greatly admired by the Mobile Operator community. Featuring again in Rocco’s fourth annual SMS Firewall Vendor Benchmarking study, Infobip has grown to become a leader in SMS Firewall on several key KPIs based on the feedback of MNOs globally.”