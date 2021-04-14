Infrastructure Architect

Apr 14, 2021

Head of IT Service Design & Development in Woodmead.
The role:

  • Determines the technology direction to support the business and a technology infrastructure plan encompassing aspects such as systems, technical and network architectures, acquisition plans, standards, migration strategies and contingency aspects of infrastructure.
  • Creates an infrastructure that sets and manages clear and realistic expectations of what technology can offer in terms of products, services and delivery mechanisms.
  • Has responsibility for the overall management and direction of the Applications Development organization, including the planning, estimating and building and building of applications to time, budget and quality targets.
  • Manages the department on a day to day basis, and participates in planning and implementation of the future of the department.
  • Ensures optimum performance from the application development function and provides support to functional business systems staff, and ensures that they understand the Company’s application capability.
  • Accountable for applications development of all business application solutions.
  • Provides input to the IT strategic planning process.

Requirements:

  • Matric / Grade 12.
  • Three-year degree or equivalent in Information Systems
  • Minimum of 12 – 14 years’ experience in a relevant IT management role
  • ERP roll-out experience (preferably SAP)

If you have not had a response within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • IT architecture
  • IT infrastruture
  • ERP rollout
  • migration strategy
  • IT Strategy
  • Integration Architecture
  • Solution Implementation

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position