Infrastructure Architect

Head of IT Service Design & Development in Woodmead.
The role:
- Determines the technology direction to support the business and a technology infrastructure plan encompassing aspects such as systems, technical and network architectures, acquisition plans, standards, migration strategies and contingency aspects of infrastructure.
- Creates an infrastructure that sets and manages clear and realistic expectations of what technology can offer in terms of products, services and delivery mechanisms.
- Has responsibility for the overall management and direction of the Applications Development organization, including the planning, estimating and building and building of applications to time, budget and quality targets.
- Manages the department on a day to day basis, and participates in planning and implementation of the future of the department.
- Ensures optimum performance from the application development function and provides support to functional business systems staff, and ensures that they understand the Company’s application capability.
- Accountable for applications development of all business application solutions.
- Provides input to the IT strategic planning process.
Requirements:
- Matric / Grade 12.
- Three-year degree or equivalent in Information Systems
- Minimum of 12 – 14 years’ experience in a relevant IT management role
- ERP roll-out experience (preferably SAP)
If you have not had a response within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- IT architecture
- IT infrastruture
- ERP rollout
- migration strategy
- IT Strategy
- Integration Architecture
- Solution Implementation
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma