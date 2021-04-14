Infrastructure Architect

Head of IT Service Design & Development in Woodmead.

The role:

Determines the technology direction to support the business and a technology infrastructure plan encompassing aspects such as systems, technical and network architectures, acquisition plans, standards, migration strategies and contingency aspects of infrastructure.

Creates an infrastructure that sets and manages clear and realistic expectations of what technology can offer in terms of products, services and delivery mechanisms.

Has responsibility for the overall management and direction of the Applications Development organization, including the planning, estimating and building and building of applications to time, budget and quality targets.

Manages the department on a day to day basis, and participates in planning and implementation of the future of the department.

Ensures optimum performance from the application development function and provides support to functional business systems staff, and ensures that they understand the Company’s application capability.

Accountable for applications development of all business application solutions.

Provides input to the IT strategic planning process.

Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12.

Three-year degree or equivalent in Information Systems

Minimum of 12 – 14 years’ experience in a relevant IT management role

ERP roll-out experience (preferably SAP)

If you have not had a response within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

IT architecture

IT infrastruture

ERP rollout

migration strategy

IT Strategy

Integration Architecture

Solution Implementation

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

