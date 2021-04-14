Interim Facilities and Administration Manager at GPF

Key Performance Areas

Facilities Management:

Develops and implements an organisation wide-facilities management strategy Develops and implements maintenance and facilities policies, processes, systems, and procedures. Oversees all systems, services, and equipment. Manages the general upkeep, repairs, and maintenance within GPF premises including providing advice and guidance and overseeing the services of contractors. Provides technical expertise concerning repairs, maintenance, and equipment replacement issues. Conducts condition surveys and property inspections to diagnose issues, identify risks as well as opportunities to improve operational efficiency. Identifies compliance servicing and testing requirements and implements the regulations required to maintain a compliant facility.

Office Accommodation Management

Prepare the Office Accommodation schedule from the MTEF period. Develop norms and standards for office accommodation across all GPF offices. Oversees the procurement of office accommodation in conjunction with SCM and the GPF management Oversees and ensures efficient space planning including the provision of office furniture Oversees the scheduling of planned and unplanned maintenance and monitor implementation of the schedule and approve requisitions. Identify cost-effective methods to maintain facilities in consultation with EXCO and makes recommendations to the CSE. Attends to escalated matters regarding the performance of service providers in carrying out maintenance/repair work. Manage the provision of disinfection, cleaning and pesticide services, parking facilities, and coordinate regular inspections.

Physical Security Management

Liaise with the internal Risk Specialist and the landlord for a security assessment to be carried out by GPF or SAPS. Consider recommendations and manage the relationship with landlords as well as physical changes to be made to the building with regard to security (i.e. alarms, monitors, metal detectors, x-ray machines, etc) Develops a disaster and recovery management plan and works with the Area Manager to ensure that emergency drills are conducted in accordance with the plan.

Document Management

Develop and maintain the document management system for audit, investigation, and all GPF business unit documentation throughout the document life cycle. Create and implement a document management quality assurance framework and mechanisms. Plan, develop and implement the identification and classification of paper-based and electronic documentation across the organisation. Plan and implement systematic disposal / archiving / return of documentation across the organisation to reduce storage costs. Authorise all disposal/transfer actions, in consultation with the CSE to ensure that archived records are not destroyed or transferred inadvertently. Implement information security classifications and declassification procedures and coordinate all activities relating to document management governance, risk, and compliance.

General Administration

Plans and management of the GPF vehicle fleet including allocation, maintenance, usage monitoring, servicing, and licensing Manage the proper administration of reception, switchboard, incoming and outgoing mail through oversight of opening, sorting, registration, and distribution of mail and correspondence. Manage the provisioning and servicing of all board room and meeting facilities and equipment Manages the provisioning of refreshment supplies for meetings and staff Manage and implements administrative projects as allocated by the CSE from time to time

Qualification & Experience: An appropriate Degree in Facilities Management/Public Administration/Administration/Information Management and/or equivalent relevant qualification at NQF level 7. A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.

At least 3-4 years experience in Facilities Management, of which 3 years to be at management or supervisory level. A valid Code EB driver’s license.

Competencies: Communication and influencing skills, in person and in writing; Analytical and problem-solving skills; Decision-making; The ability to lead and manage teams and projects; Teamworking; Attention to detail but also the ability to see the implications for the bigger picture; Commercial awareness; Customer service; Organisation, time management, prioritising and the ability to handle a complex, varied workload; A good knowledge of IT packages.

About The Employer:

Overall Responsibility: To manage the provision of efficient facilities management in accordance with GPF policies, procurement, and safety standards. To lead the ongoing development and implementation of improved facilities, fleet, document management, and physical security systems and processes. To manage the provision of document management support services, within prescribed document management frameworks, principles, procedures, and national legislations. To implement Admin Projects on behalf of the office of the Corporate Services Executive

