IT Manager: Technical at Datonomy Solutions

IT Manager: Technical (Online Web/Mobile App)To partner the business unit and effectively lead a diverse team that will provide and maintain solutions and systems that deliver business capabilities to produce measurable business value and competitive advantage.Job descriptionManage central and decentralized applications within own business unit (including technology management, maintenance and upgrades)

Identify IT and related business risks (Including resourcing) across areas of responsibility and develop strategies for risk management and mitigation in accordance with IT Governance

Ensure Adherence to IT Policy, Procedures and Policies

Ensure E-commerce Application stability and scale requirements

Partner with business to define the IT- BU roadmap and drive delivery of that roadmap

Build and nurture effective relationships with business counterparts and suppliers and own the relationship with the business unit – actively manage the relationship and expectations to ensure customer satisfaction

Assure service delivery within business unit:

Ensure that business service requirements are defined and actively managed

Act as an escalation point for any application service issues within business unit

Provide optimal end-to-end IT solutions to meet business requirements and enable new business capabilities for the business unit:

Work in an integrated way with the Technology, Quality Assurance and Service competencies to provide optimal solutions to meet business requirements and enable new business capabilities.

Identify and analyse business requirements for their IT impact (including benchmarking, feasibility and assessment) and provide input into the prioritization process

Partner with IT Manager: Technical (Online Architecture/Solutions) to deliver to solutions to business

Lead a diverse, cross functional, (direct/ virtual) team to effectively deliver strategy and operating plans within time and on budget

Create a culture of continuous improvement (root cause analysis, trend analysis, capacity and performance)

Manage developer outputs across digital channels (Online Web/Mobile App)

Minimum requirements

Relevant IT or commercial degree or qualification

8 – 10 years work experience (preferably across multiple areas of IT and in a lead or management role)

track record of delivery in IT (large programmes and operations)

experience in developing software and / or running IT solutions organisations or businesses with specific focus on e-commerce capabilities

Track record of managing relationships at different levels

Maintains advanced knowledge of business operations and organisational metrics and trends.

Factors in retail models and levers in building an effective IT landscape.

Evaluates the applicability of solutions with the ability to challenge and qualify its suitability for the business.

Quickly identifies key issues, stakeholders and viewpoints in a complex situation or problem

Allocates time and resources as required when faced with multiple demands and competing priorities

Supports and energises people, facilitating optimised performance, growth and development

Seeks and influences new relationships outside own unit and identifies new collaborative partnerships that better position programmes and services.

Confidently addresses groups of people, adapting style as appropriate for different audiences.

Devises action plans for adapting to change

